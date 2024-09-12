Operations in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is a co-op mode that gives three players the choice of six classes and an objective to complete while dealing with hordes of enemies. All six classes are unique in how they operate and one of these classes is the Tactical class. Tactical is armed with a larger array of primary weapons of your choice; a pistol, and a Chainsword. The Tactical class is one of the classes that can be considered a Jack of all trades. Auspex Scan is their perk, which will reveal enemies in an area and make them more vulnerable to attacks, ensuring a quick victory for the squad in a drawn-out battle.

Tactical Weapons and Perk

Providing Support by Making Enemies Vulnerable

The tactical class has the largest number of primary weapons available for combat within operations. The Auto Bolt Rifle , Bolt Rifle , Heavy Bolt Rifle , Stalker Bolt Rifle , Bolt Carbine , Heavy Plasma Incinerator , and Melta Rifle are the various choices to use for the Tactical class. Every option for the Tactical is superb and each can be a deadly weapon for anyone wielding them in battle.

All the Bolt Rifle variants will be all-rounders that will be useful for almost every scenario presented to you within Operations. Covering everything from long-range combat to close-range combat. The Plasma Incinerator and Melta Rifle can be classified as your horde-clearing weapons of sorts. Where the Plasma Incinerator will be what you’ll charge up and use to stun heavy enemies in battle, and the Melta Rifle will be used for clearing out all the smaller enemies.

What can be considered the downside to all of these primary weapon options is the lack of choices for the class pistol and melee weapon. There is only one option for the pistol, and it will be the standard-issue Bolt Pistol , but with enough time and upgrades, it can and will be a reliable and great secondary weapon. The Tactical also has the Chainsword as the melee weapon of choice, which is quite possibly one of the best melee weapons available for most classes. The Chainsword deals good damage, has a set of quick attacks, and an amazing parry window all while being one of the coolest Warhammer 40k weapons.

Making the Most Out of the Auspex Scan

Auspex Scan Perk Customization

Leveling the Tactical class, you will have various amounts of perk options geared towards increasing specific weapon damage types and augmenting the Auspex Scan to help the squad deal even more damage. Early into the perk tree, you can unlock a perk called “ Final Shot ” to automatically reload your equipped ranged weapon after executing an enemy. At level 20, the perk “ Emperor's Vengeance ” becomes available. This perk will restore ammo to your primary weapon when killing elite enemies. The level 16 perk, “ Expert Timing ”, will enable marked enemies from the Auspex Scan to take an additional 100% damage but will halve the amount of time enemies will be marked. All the perks for the Tactical class are balanced around providing more damage with your chosen primary weapons while also allowing your squad to deal with enemies quickly and execute them all with ease.

When to Use Auspex Scan and Enemy Priority

Focus on Marking Large Groups of Enemies

Taking on hordes with a tactical class in the squad can make life much easier in operations. Depending on your upgrades, you’ll want to get as many enemies within the scan as possible, but the priority will be weakening the troublesome elite enemies that can be a danger to your squad. Using the Auspex Scan early and often is usually for the best. This will maximize the squad damage per fight and the base cooldown is quite short. Pair this class with the Heavy class, which can reduce the cooldown of other classes when activating their Iron Halo , and enemies will rue the day they chose to face down the Emperor’s angels.

The Tactical class is extremely useful in Operations and can allow all squad members to deal the maximum amount of damage at any time. They are a support class that is the opposite of some of the other options available, like Bulwark. Where Bulwark will focus on reviving squadmates and providing armor with their Chapter Banner , Tactical will focus on providing that damage buff support with their Auspex Scan . This class is rewarded for coordinated fire team assaults on enemies and purging the enemies of the Emperor with extreme prejudice.

