Key Takeaways Darktide is on a redemption arc with major updates to improve gameplay and stability, but more work is needed.

Upcoming updates will focus on revamping Penances, improving items, and adding new content for players.

Developers are working on new missions, enemies, weapons, and quality-of-life improvements for Darktide in 2024.

Fatshark’s Warhammer 40K: Darktide is currently on a bit of a redemption arc. After launching in late 2022 in a less-than-satisfactory state, Darktide received several major updates designed to improve the game in several key areas over the past year or so. But while the game is certainly a bit better – and more stable - now than it was at launch, there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Developer Fatshark is keenly aware that the game doesn't live up to its promise just yet and recently took to Steam to discuss some of the new features and improvements players can expect throughout 2024. Unfortunately, there’s no roadmap or anything of that nature at the moment, but the Steam post does contain a few interesting tidbits of information that got us excited.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide will receive at least two major updates later this year judging by the aforementioned post, the first of which will focus on revamping and expanding the Penance system. Just in case you’re new to Darktide, Penances are essentially achievements you can earn by completing specific tasks in specific ways. Some of these achievements grant cosmetic rewards and it sounds like we can expect a lot more of those once the first update drops.

The second major update will focus primarily on items and will allegedly remove a lot of the current grind. The post mentions that players will be able to gradually progress toward specific loadouts and hints that the current RNG system might soon be a thing of the past. RNG is unlikely to be removed completely given the nature of a game like this, but any sort of overhaul that gives players more agency will definitely be well received by the Darktide community.

In addition to the overhauls and improvements that will arrive alongside these two updates, there will also be a bunch of new content to look forward to in 2024. The developers are currently working on new missions, new enemies, new weapons, balance updates, quality-of-life improvements, and more. There’s no timeline for any of this, but more details are reportedly coming in the near future.