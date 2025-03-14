The truth is, the best part of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader isn’t the politics, the profit, or even the spacefaring adventure. It’s the moment you unleash a bolter and watch enemies blow up in pieces. It’s swinging a power sword and carving through armor like it’s made of paper. It’s vaporizing heretics with a plasma gun so hot it could probably cook a steak mid-battle.

Related Review: Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a fine addition to the constantly growing catalog of games set in the grim darkness of the far future.

Some weapons burn, some slice, and some just turn everything in front of you into a fine red mist. But with so many to choose from, how do you know which ones are worth wielding? That’s why we’re ranking the absolute best weapons in Rogue Trader—the kind that turn battles into massacres.

10 Foehammer

Knock Enemies Off Balance

The Foehammer isn’t here to top the damage charts or turn enemies into smoldering craters, but don’t underestimate it. This one-handed weapon brings a surprising amount of versatility to the table. The Foehammer is the kind of weapon you grab when you want to keep enemies off your back without lugging around something huge and unwieldy.

The damage numbers of the Foehammer don’t exactly scream death sentence, but here’s where things get interesting: it knocks enemies back when fired at effective range. That means every shot doesn’t just do damage—it shoves enemies away, disrupting their momentum and potentially throwing them into environmental hazards or out of cover.

9 Aeldari Long Rifle

A Precision Instrument

The Aeldari Long Rifle is a long-range weapon that essentially says, “I don’t need to spray and pray—I shoot once, and you drop.” It’s for players who love precision, and who want to feel like a ghost on the battlefield. Unlike your standard, boring ballistic weapons, the Aeldari Long Rifle fires a needle-thin projectile suspended in a laser beam.

This isn’t a brute-force kind of gun—it’s a precision instrument designed for picking off high-value targets with surgical efficiency. But the catch is: you need Aeldari Weapon Proficiency to wield it.

8 Omnissian Axe

Power Over Finesse

If you’re facing heavily armored foes and don’t mind committing to a slow, two-handed combat style, the Omnissian Axe is a great choice. The real strength of the weapon comes from its 35% armor penetration, making it highly effective against heavily armored enemies. Many melee weapons struggle to cut through thick plating, but the Omnissian Axe ensures that a good portion of its damage goes through regardless of enemy defenses.

Related 10 Best Weapons In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 These Space Marine 2 weapons will turn the tide of battle in your favor.

The Omnissian Axe also inflicts bleeding, which can be useful for whittling down tougher opponents over time. It’s not a weapon for hit-and-run tactics or defensive playstyles. If you’re willing to trade speed for power and armor penetration, it’s a strong option.

7 Toxic Flamer

Inflicts Fire Damage and Toxins

This isn’t just about setting things ablaze. No, the Toxic Flamer takes the already horrific concept of burning alive and cranks it up a few notches by bringing in some deadly toxins. Your enemies don’t just roast—they choke, blister, and disintegrate in a toxic inferno.

Even if your target somehow survives the initial blast, they’re still going to suffer from the lingering effects of the poison. No running, no hiding—just slow, inevitable doom. If you’re the kind of Rogue Trader who thinks regular fire isn’t quite horrifying enough, the Toxic Flamer is for you.

6 Scorpion Sting

Parry and Deflect Melee Attacks

The Scorpion Sting is a reliable, no-nonsense one-handed melee tool that gets the job done. If you’re looking for something that blends offense with a bit of defense, this Drukhari-crafted blade is a solid pick. In terms of raw damage, the Scorpion Sting lands in the 20 to 23 range, which isn’t exactly earth-shattering, but it makes up for that with a 15% armor penetration. This means it’ll still put a dent in armored opponents, though it won’t carve through them like some of the heavier-hitting weapons out there.

The real appeal, however, comes from its subtle but effective combat perks. First off, it gives you a +10% boost to Parry, which makes a big difference in melee fights where every dodge and deflection matters. That little extra edge could be the difference between staying on your feet or getting shredded by an enemy counterattack. And if you manage to land a hit, it also lowers your enemy’s weapon skill by 10, making them noticeably worse at hitting back.

5 Desolation Blast Pistol

Single-Handed Pistol That Tears Through Armor with Ease

The Desolation Blast Pistol is so ridiculously overpowered that it makes other sidearms look like glorified squirt guns. It fires searing-hot thermal blasts that don’t just hit their target, they melt straight through armor like a hot knife through butter.

Of course, this kind of firepower isn’t handed out to just anyone. You’ll need Aeldari or Drukhari weapon proficiency to handle it properly. Once in hand, you're not just participating in battles; you're dictating their outcomes. Enemies that once posed a threat will find themselves outmatched, their armor useless against the relentless onslaught of the Desolation Blast Pistol.