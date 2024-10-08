The choice of weapons you have in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 determines how far you will go. And nothing makes you more confident going against hordes of enemies than having the right set of weapons. Whether you want to mow down hordes of Tyranids or take on elite Chaos forces, there’s a weapon that’s just right for the job.

But with at least 25 weapons in this shooter game, the big question is this: which ones should be part of your arsenal? Some weapons pack immense punch from a distance, while others are all about getting up close and personal before they can be used. So, looking at firepower, accuracy, rate of fire, and range, here are the weapons that can help you survive in Space Marine 2.

10 Heavy Bolt Rifle

Better Rate of Fire Than the Bolt Rifle

When it comes to mid-range battles, the Heavy Bolt Rifle is one of the best weapons to have in your arsenal. It’s on par with the Bolt Rifle when it comes to firepower and accuracy. It also has a better rate of fire and a bigger magazine size.

This makes it perfect for dealing damage over a sustained period. You won’t have to bother about reloading every minute, so it’s better for dealing with a bunch of enemies. Even in its standard form, you can still enjoy inflicting 10% more damage with headshots.

9 Plasma Incinerator

Good for Ranged and Non-Stop Attacks

This is a really cool weapon because you don’t have to go through the headache of reloading. Just make sure you are ventilating it and it will keep on firing. This weapon fires plasma projectiles in the form of a semi-automatic shot or a charged blast.

The charged attack is where the Heavy Plasma Incinerator really shines, as it deals massive amounts of damage with its explosive plasma shots. But then, charging up shots and firing continuously might cause the weapon to overheat. With an accuracy of 6+ and range of 7, the Plasma Incinerator is great for keeping enemies at arm’s length.

8 Multi-Melta

One of the Most Effective Heavy Weapons for Close Combat

I’ve to admit, on paper the Multi-Melta doesn’t look that good, especially when it comes to accuracy, fire rate and range. But playing the game will turn you into a believer. It even has better firepower and bigger ammo capacity than it’s sibling, the Melta Rifle .

The Multi-Melta is one of the best weapons to take down large, heavily-armored targets from close quarters. Firing beams of superheated energy, it can disintegrate armor and flesh alike. You can even make it deadlier by getting the perk that increases its damage by 15%.

7 Las Fusil

One of the Best Snipers in Terms of Accuracy and Firepower

There are about four primary weapons in the Sniper Class , but none is as accurate as the Las Fusil . So if you want to take out long-range targets, look no further. The Las Fusil fires charged shots, making it slower than other sniper rifles. But the great thing is that its damage output more than compensates for the poor rate of fire.

While you are waiting for the gun to charge, you can use the downtime to aim carefully and take down enemies with one precise blow. But then again, unlocking the Perpetual Velocity perk makes the weapon charge 20% faster.

6 Stalker Bolt Rifle

Picks Off Enemies from a Distance with Pinpoint Accuracy

If you want a tactical weapon that takes out enemies from a safe distance while inflicting some serious damage, the Stalker Bolt Rifle is one of your best bets. I like guns with pinpoint accuracy, and the Stalker Bolt Rifle is one of the few that offers that. In fact, no weapon in the Tactical Class boasts the same accuracy as the Stalker Bolt Rifle.

This semi-automatic rewards patient, calculated shots rather than spraying bullets. This is because its magazine size is not exactly the biggest. It’s for people who prefer strategy to brute force. If you are able to get the Long Shot perk, the Stalker Bolt Rifle will pick off enemies at a 20-meter distance or beyond and cause 10% more pain.

5 Bolt Rifle

A Jack of All Trades, But Master of None

The Bolt Rifle is not the best in any area; neither is it the worst. It’s the kind of weapon that won’t disappoint you in long-range combat, but won’t blow your mind away with its damage capability. Although it’s not fully automatic, the Bolt Rifle’s large magazine size allows you to play around with some spray-and-pray tactics.

Its rate of fire is about moderate, but it still fires quickly enough to keep pressure on the enemy without sacrificing accuracy. While it’s good for dealing with waves of infantry, I wouldn’t recommend it for taking on elite units.

4 Heavy Bolt Pistol

Better Firepower and Range Than Some Rifles

Although the Heavy Bolt Pistol is smaller than its rifle counterparts, it offers solid firepower. You will find its firepower better than tactical weapons like the Auto Bolt and Heavy Bolt Rifles.

You will find the Heavy Bolt Pistol particularly useful in those intense, up-close situations where speed and power are essential. You can use it as a backup weapon when you need to quickly finish off enemies in tight quarters.

3 Bolt Sniper Rifle

Best Bolt Rifle for Long-Range Combat

As you probably already know by now, there are many Bolt Rifles in this game. But then, none boasts the accuracy and firepower of the Bolt Sniper Rifle . And when it comes to range, there are only three guns blessed with 10 points, and the Bolt Sniper Rifle is one of them.

The Bolt Sniper Rifle’s range even gets a whole lot better if you can unlock the Long Shot perk. I prefer using the Bolt Sniper Rifle for thinning out enemy ranks and heavily armored units. Since its ammo capacity is only 6, you shouldn’t use it aimlessly.

2 Plasma Pistol

Best Secondary Weapon for Long-Range Shooting

If the Bolt Pistol’s firepower, accuracy and range is not good enough for you, you can try out the Plasma Pistol . The superheated plasma of this pistol can vaporize even the toughest opponents in just a few shots.

The Plasma Pistol has a higher range than the Bolt Pistol and Heavy Bolt Pistol. So, it’s not just for taking on enemies that are right in your face. You have the room to aim and deliver charged shots without worrying about distance penalties.

1 Thunder Hammer

Melee Weapon with the Best Cleaving Potential

There are obviously not many melee weapons in this shooter game, but if there’s any you should try out, it’s the Thunder Hammer . It’s even better than the Chainsword when it comes to splitting up and slashing through enemies.

The Thunder Hammer is built for delivering massive, crushing blows to larger enemies. Every swing of the Thunder Hammer sends shockwaves through enemies. It’s not just a weapon for taking on single targets but also a tool for crowd control.