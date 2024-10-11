In addition to being a fantastic game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is also a love letter to long-time fans of 40K. Like any good game, Space Marine 2 was designed to be enjoyable for veterans and newcomers alike. However, you’ll get a lot more out of the experience if you’re familiar with some of the lore, because Space Marine 2 is chock-full of easter eggs and references to the wider Warhammer 40K universe.

Related 10 Best Space Marine-Focused Warhammer 40K Games Blessed by the Holy Emperor The best way to prepare for the launch of Space Marine 2 is to play some more Warhammer 40K games.

It would likely take days to go over all the interesting secrets and easter eggs found in Space Marine 2, so we’ll stick to only talking about our favorite ones in this article. From references to iconic lore characters and events to small, easy-to-miss details, there’s a little something for everyone here.

10 Primaris Marines

A Good Excuse to Sell More Plastic Models

Everybody is familiar with the Space Marines, but only 40K fans know that the current iteration of the Adeptus Astartes, namely the Primaris Marines, is only a few years old. Introduced back in 2017 with the release of Warhammer 40,000’s 8th Edition, the Primaris Marines are bigger and stronger versions of traditional Space Marines, which are now being referred to as Firstborn. Lorewise, the Primaris first came into being shortly after the Horus Heresy some 10,000 years ago.

Space Marine 2 makes a point of mentioning early on that Titus is now a Primaris as a result of undergoing the Rubicon surgery. This happens immediately after finishing the prologue. This is an important detail as Titus was not a Primaris during the events of the original Space Marine game. In fact, there were no Primaris Marines at all back in 2011 when the game came out. We don’t know if all the Space Marines you meet in the sequel are Primaris, but there’s a good chance they are. At the very least, Gadriel and Chairon are confirmed to be Primaris.

9 Old Man Chairon

The Man Doesn't Look a Day Over 10,000

Speaking of Chairon, your squad mate is much older than you might expect. During a conversation in the campaign, Chairon reveals that he was born on Calth, a planet that was invaded by the Word Bearers at the start of the Horus Heresy. Chairon also mentions that he remembers how the heretics attacked his home, which explains the meltdown he had when you first encountered the forces of Chaos. As previously mentioned, the Horus Heresy took place 10,000 years before the events of Space Marine 2, making Chairon around the same age and significantly older than Titus.

Some players might be surprised to learn that Chairon has been around for 10 millennia, considering that the oldest known Space Marine, Dante of the Blood Angels, is only around 1,500 years old. The explanation is pretty simple and stems from the fact that the first batches of Primaris Space Marines were placed into stasis during the Horus Heresy, only to be awakened many centuries later. Other Primaris Marines, such as Titus, were created more recently.

8 Necron Tomb World

Possible Teaser For Upcoming DLC

Much like its predecessor, Space Marine 2 only features two enemy factions, but there’s a third one that gets a fair amount of screen time toward the end of the campaign. Namely, the Necrons. Although we don’t get the chance to fight any Necrons, we do get to explore a Tomb World and marvel at the architecture. There are also a couple of inactive constructs lying around and several Dataslates indicating that the Necrons on Demerium are awakening.

Related Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: Where to Find Every Dataslate on Demerium Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is finally here, and here's where you can find every collectible Dataslate on Demerium.

Based on the conversations between Titus and his squad mates, the Lieutenant is the only one of the three who knows about the Necrons. Despite being one of the most popular factions among 40K aficionados, in-universe few people know about their existence, let alone their history and culture. Unsurprising given their affinity for machines, the Adeptus Mechanicus were the ones who uncovered the Tomb World on Demerium and started playing around with Necron tech. You already know how that turned out if you beat the campaign.

7 Sanguinius Statue

The Great Angel

It’s pretty hard to miss the Necron architecture on Demerium, but that’s not the only easter egg found on the planet. As you fight your way through scores of heretics on Demerium, you’ll eventually run into an imposing statue that seems to pay homage to the famous depiction of St. Michael slaying a dragon. Keen-eyed Warhammer 40K fans will instantly recognize the statue as representing Sanguinius, Primarch of the Blood Angels.

Sanguinius was killed during the Horus Heresy, but his memory lives on, and he continues to be referenced in countless 40K novels and games. This particular depiction is based on a Forge World model and sees Sanguinius slaying a daemon during the Horus Heresy. It’s unclear whether Demerium used to belong to the Blood Angels at some point or if the Ultramarines placed the statue there in spite of the fact that Sanguinius wasn’t their Primarch. Curiously, there are no Roboute Guilliman statues in Space Marine 2, though the Ultramarines Primarch does get mentioned a couple of times throughout the game.

6 Magnus and the Burning of Prospero

Magnus Did Nothing Wrong

Since we’re already talking about Primarchs, we have to point out real quick that Magnus the Red gets a little shout-out as well in the campaign. This happens shortly after the Dreadnought vs Helbrute scene. Once Titus and company leave the tunnels and start fighting in the open, the Dreadnought curses the “vile sons of Magnus” and asks whether he is among them. Fortunately for Titus, and the Dreadnought, he is not.

6:53 Related Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Helbrute Boss Heretics! The corruption of chaos has spread into the Space Marine's core and have created abominations such as the Helbrute.

Unless you know your 40K lore, there’s a high chance you have no idea who this Magnus character is. Just in case the name doesn’t ring a bell, Magnus is the Primarch of the Thousand Sons and was killed by the Space Wolves Primarch, Leman Russ, during the Horus Heresy, only to later reform in the Warp. An important event related to Magnus and his legion is mentioned in Space Marine 2 as well, namely, The Burning of Prospero. Prospero was the homeworld of the Thousand Sons and was destroyed by the Space Wolves after Magnus turned to Chaos.

5 Cadian Eyes

That's Some Nice Attention to Detail

The inclusion of Cadian troops is a fun little easter egg that many long-time 40K fans first noticed back in 2021 when Saber Interactive launched the first cinematic trailer for Space Marine 2. Cadians are instantly recognizable thanks to their unique purple eyes, which are clearly visible in the trailer. It’s a bit difficult to see their eyes in-game without using Photo Mode. However, Saber Interactive did make sure to include this small, yet crucial detail. During the cutscene where some of the Guardsmen are revealed to be traitors, you can tell by their brown eyes that they are merely posing as Cadians.

After the forces of Chaos destroyed Cadia in the 13th Black Crusade, many of its inhabitants managed to escape the dead world and continue to fight against the Imperium’s many enemies. Some of these brave soldiers are fighting the Tyranids on Kadaku when we first encounter them. You’ll routinely run into them throughout the rest of the campaign as well where you’ll sometimes get to fight beside them.

4 Cherubs

Kinda Creepy Even for 40K

I imagine a lot of newcomers to 40K were shocked upon first seeing these little guys. Cherubs, or Cherubims, are cybernetic constructs that resemble chubby babies with angel wings. These freaky-looking cyborgs are created by the Adeptus Mechanicus and while they are usually seen floating around Librarians or Sisters of Battle, they can be found pretty much everywhere across the Imperium. Why the Mechanicus decided to model them after babies is a mystery, but their appearance is certainly… unique.

Several Cherubs can be encountered in Space Marine 2 aboard the Battle Barge. While it’s tempting to assume that Cherubs are modified living babies, they are (most likely) made out of cloned genetic material grown in vats. Having said that, other types of Servitors are indeed lobotomized humans enhanced with various cybernetic augmentations. One would hope that the Imperium would draw the line somewhere and avoid using regular human babies as Servitors, but this is 40K after all, so who knows?

3 Victrix Honour Guard

Those Guys Don't Mess Around

You’ll run into a ton of Space Marines while exploring the Battle Barge, most of whom look more or less the same. There are, of course, a few exceptions, such as Captain Acheran or the Chaplain along with a couple of mysterious Ultramarines guarding the shrine on the upper level of the ship. Unlike their brothers, these Space Marines hold fancy shields, wear capes, and have very distinctive helmets. The marines in question are part of the Victrix Honour Guard, veteran elite Ultramarines that accompany key figures such as the Chapter Master or the Primarch himself.

The fact that two members of the Honour Guard are present on the Battle Barge is likely meant to stress the importance of our mission during the campaign. These guys are a very rare sight and don’t show up unless the situation is dire indeed. Two other Victrix Guard marines can be seen accompanying Marneus Calgar toward the end of the campaign. You can use a similar helmet on the Bulwark in Operations and Eternal War, but the cape and that exact shield are not available, which makes sense. The Victrix Honour Guard are an Ultramarines thing, so it would be strange to use their equipment while donning the colors of a different Chapter.

2 Space Marine Markings

One of the Reasons Why There's Almost No Customization in the Campaign

The meaning of the various markings and adornments found on Space Marine armor serve a practical purpose in-universe. For instance, the marking and trim on the left pauldron show the Space Marine’s rank while the ones on the right pauldron show the Chapter, battlefield role, and company number. Anybody familiar with these markings can immediately tell that Chairon and Gadriel are both 2nd company, sixth squad Battleline Ultramarines, with the former being a Veteran and the latter a Sergeant. Titus’ markings are a bit fancier since he’s a Lieutenant and fulfills the Command role on the battlefield. Space Marine helmets have distinctive markings as well.

Some of the meaning behind this symbolism is lost in Operations and Eternal War where players can mix and match things to their liking. However, it’s interesting to note that the default colors and markings are lore accurate for all six classes. For those unfamiliar with the tabletop game, there are only five battlefield roles, one of which is reserved for Commanders such as Titus. Looking at these markings, you’ll notice that some of the classes share the same role while others don’t. Namely, the Heavy and Sniper classes are both Fire Support while the Assault and Vanguard classes are both Close Support. Meanwhile, the Tactical and Bulwark classes have the Battleline and Veteran markings, respectively.

Each Space Marine Chapter has its own distinct heraldry that may or may not follow similar rules to the ones used by the Ultramarines.

1 Gene-Seeds

They're Worth a Lot More Than a Bit of Extra XP

Gene-Seeds are special items found during Operations that provide extra XP to all players in the squad at the end of the mission. Carrying a Gene-Seed prevents players from equipping a Relic and the item is automatically destroyed if the player becomes incapacitated. Gene-Seeds are marginally important at lower levels and become useless while running a max-level character. In stark contrast, they are extremely important in the lore as they are essential for the creation of Space Marines.

Gene-Seeds contain genetic material used to develop the special organs found in all Space Marines. The genetic material was originally harvested from the Primarchs back in 30K and has been passed down through countless generations of Space Marines over the millennia. Generally speaking, Apothecaries are the ones tasked with recovering Gene-Seeds from fallen Space Marines, so it’s a bit strange that anyone can grab them in the game. Hopefully, this will change if the devs end up adding an Apothecary class down the line. Introducing better rewards for collecting them would definitely be nice as well.