Focus Entertainment, the publishers of Space Marine 2, have announced that the next Space Marine game is already in the works. The developers at Saber Interactive will also be returning for this project, which is good tidings for the series. Considering that there was a 13-year gap between the first game and the second, this is a fortunate turnaround and indicative of Space Marine 2's success. Having only launched back in September of last year, the sequel reached a milestone of six million players just recently.

Focus Entertainment marked this announcement with a short promotional video on their YouTube channel.

Captain Titus Will Return

Focus Entertainment also posted a brief excerpt on their website. Details are scarce for the time being, but Space Marine 2 still has a roadmap of new content planned for the rest of the year, so most players won't be left wanting. The Space Marine series as a whole has brought in plenty of fresh faces to the larger Warhammer 40K universe, getting new fans invested in the gritty aesthetic and expansive world building. It manages to do so by engaging new fans with its cerebral combat and then making them stick around with various customization options to be their very own ideal space marine. Space Marine 2 continues to captivate players, and this new edition promises an even more immersive experience, staying true to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with intense, brutal, and spectacular gameplay.

Originating as a tabletop war game focused on miniatures, Warhammer 40K has made more than its fair share of video games over the years. The majority of these are different compared to the Space Marine games, featuring a good number of real-time strategy games and tactical RPGS. Most of these were made in mind to emulate the tabletop experience to some extent and directed towards players who were already fans of the setting. The Space Marine games successfully bridge the gap between the general gaming crowd and the hardcore Warhammer fans.