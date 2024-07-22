Key Takeaways Warner Bros. Games has fully acquired Player First Games, developers of the popular free-to-play game MultiVersus.

Despite the acquisition, Player First Games will continue to be led by Tony Huynh and Chris White within Warner Bros. Games.

MultiVersus Season 2 features new characters like Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice, as well as possible additions from Warner Bros. Discovery IP.

Warner Bros. Games today announced that it had fully acquired MultiVersus developer Player First Games.

MultiVersus, the free-to-player character fighter starring Warner Bros. owned characters, has clearly made a strong impression over at Warner Bros. Games. Having officially launched in May after beta periods in 2022 and 2023, MultiVersus' successful launch has culminated in the publisher acquiring the developer behind the game. Player First Games joins Warner Bros. Games alongside legendary studios such as Rocksteady, Monolith Productions, NetherRealm Studios, and Avalanche Software.

What does this mean for the Player First Games team?

The studio will continue operating under Tony Huynh (Head of Player First Games) and Chris White (Head of Technology), though both will now report into Warner Bros. Games. Nothing else about how the studio is managed will change.

"We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities."

"Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall," Huynh said. "We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players."

What's next for MultiVersus?

MultiVersus Season 2 kicks off tomorrow with the arrival of Samurai Jack and a new arena based on the Warner Bros. iconic water tower. A second character, Beetlejuice, arrives sometime before September 6. There's also a new Ranked mode that includes 1v1 and 2v2 matches where players battle it out for leaderboard points.

As for what may come in the future, Player First Games has a whole library of Warner Bros. Discovery IP to choose from. Already, the studio appears to be teasing the arrival of the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz and Scooby Doo from Scooby Doo. Hopefully, we'll get to see Player First Games dig deeper into Warner Bros. Discovery library of IP for more characters. Already, the studio has included characters from Scooby Doo, Looney Toons, Game of Thrones, DC, The Matrix, Friday the 13th, Adventure Time, Steven Universe, The Iron Giant, Space Jam, Rick and Morty, Gremlins, and Tom and Jerry.

MultiVersus is available to download for free now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.