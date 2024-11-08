Key Takeaways Warner Bros has lost $300 million due to the failure of Suicide Squad and Multiversus games.

The decline in game success coincides with poor post-merger decisions, affecting dozens of projects.

Warner Bros plans to recover through sequels to successful games and refocusing on core IP like Harry Potter and DC.

Warner Bros has been under fire from fans and critics lately over shelving finished movies, including Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme, but the companies latest financial report shows how even the gaming division is losing money hand over fist. CEO David Zaslav informed investors that not only did the company post a loss of $200 million (taken as a tax write-down) on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but MultiVersus, the free-to-play brawler stuffed with Warner characters, has performed so poorly that they are taking another $100 million write-down. The difference between a tax write-off, which was done for the two movies, and a write-down, is that in the former, the asset has lost all value, while in the latter, there's still some value to it, but it's reduced by the amount of the write-down. In practice, this means that WB Games has lost $300 million of value in the last year following the poor showing of two marquee games.

As a video game publisher, Warner Bros has had success in the past, working with Rocksteady on the Batman Arkham series which re-defined licensed games, and followed that up by teaming with Avalanche for the underrated Mad Max open-world game, and the critically-acclaimed Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, which introduced the Nemesis System. In the last decade, however, the company has hit a rough patch that the merger with Discovery only made worse, causing dozens of animated shows to be thrown off the Max streaming service, projects shoved out the door with no marketing, including what may be Clint Eastwood's final movie, and only two games, post-merger, have become hits: Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy.

The Rocky Development Of Both Troubled Games

The fact that both Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and MultiVersus have cost Warner Brothers hundreds of millions of dollars isn't a huge surprise to anyone that's been following their development. Suicide Squad was soundly rejected by gamers long before release thanks to its live-service game play structure and the demo that was so poorly received, it had a significant delay of nearly a year, from May 2023 to February 2024, for polish and fixing. Decried for repetitive gameplay and excessive grinding to unlock new content, the game was a financial disaster made even worse by being the last game of the Rocksteady Arkhamverse.

MultiVersus on the other hand, was released in early access in 2022, where it managed to find a small, but dedicated fanbase, yet frequent character imbalances and punishing monetization made it hard for new players to find their footing. On June 25, 2023, the game was taken offline for fine tuning, and against all odds, it came back on May 28, 2024. The grind to unlock new content through the Battle Pass, or using the game's free currency, was made significantly worse upon its return. Given David Zaslav's comments during the last investor call, it's clear that the free-to-play title, which has continually added new characters, isn't able to entice anyone to spend money on content.

In theaters and on consoles, Warner Bros has had better days, which is likely why the company made sure to announce a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, the best-selling original game of 2023, is in the works. Zaslav made clear that the company will be re-focusing on its core IP, including Harry Potter, but also Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat and DC. A Wonder Woman game from Monolith, the developer of Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, is in the works as well.