Season of Discovery introduced some much-needed variety to World of Warcraft Classic. Among other things, it made Mage healers a thing and doubled the number of classes that can take on the role of tank. Rogue tank, Warlock tank, and Shaman tank are all viable class/role combos now, although they’re not all equally reliable.

But despite having more options to choose from, Warriors continue to take the top spot on the tank tier list, as they always have in WoW Classic. Warriors also make for decent DPS, but the class was clearly built with tanking in mind. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about tanking as a Warrior in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery.

Best Races For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

Alliance

Humans are hands down the best race for Alliance Warrior tanks. Mace Specialization and Sword Specialization only provide +5 weapon skill each, but even a small bonus like that can sometimes make a huge difference. While not particularly useful at this stage, Diplomacy will eventually become a very useful Racial in later phases of Season of Discovery as it will allow you to more easily acquire powerful items locked behind reputation grinds.

The second-best Alliance race for Warriors is a toss-up between Dwarf and Night Elf. Dwarfs gain access to Stoneform, an active ability that increases their armor by 10% while also providing some immunities. Meanwhile, Night Elves get a passive ability that increases their dodge chance by 1%. Both Racials are fairly weak in the grand scheme of things, but they do offer some defensive advantages that Humans don’t have. As far as Gnomes are concerned, we recommend giving them a wide berth if you’re planning to play as a Warrior tank.

Horde

The Horde has three viable options available to those who want to play as a Warrior tank. Orcs are the most obvious one thanks to Axe Specialization and, to some extent, Hardiness. Blood Fury is very important for a DPS Warrior, but you’ll want to avoid using it as a tank since it significantly reduces the healing you receive for a whopping 25 seconds. Hardiness is one of the best Racials around for PvP and can sometimes help out during PvE content as well.

Taurens are another great choice thanks to Endurance, a passive Racial that increases their health by 5%. That may not sound like much, but every little bit counts in Classic. Trolls, on the other hand, get access to Berserking, an active Racial that can help tanks generate threat faster in the early stages of the fight. The race we wouldn’t recommend picking if you’re playing a Horde tank is Undead. Shadow Resistance comes in handy during Phase 1, but won’t help you much in later stages. If you’re thinking long-term, go with one of the other three races.

Best Runes For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

Runes are one of the biggest new additions in Season of Discovery and we strongly suggest trying to get your hands on all of them as soon as possible. You won’t need to use all Warrior Runes in Phase 1, but some of them might be useful further down the road. As far as the most important Runes right now are concerned, Warrior tanks have quite a few good options at their disposal depending on what sort of build they’re going for. At this stage, you’ll want to focus on preparing for Blackfathom Deeps if you haven’t already, and we recommend using the Runes below for the raid.

Warbringer (Chest slot): Your Charge, Intercept, and Intervene abilities are now usable while in combat and in any stance, and will all remove movement impairing effects when activated.

Your Charge, Intercept, and Intervene abilities are now usable while in combat and in any stance, and will all remove movement impairing effects when activated. Furious Thunder (Legs slot): Thunder Clap now increases the time between attacks by an additional 6%, can be used in any stance, and deals 50% increased threat.

Thunder Clap now increases the time between attacks by an additional 6%, can be used in any stance, and deals 50% increased threat. Devastate (Gloves slot): Sunder Armor also deals 60% weapon damage, increased by 6% per application of Sunder Armor already on the target.

Choosing the right Chest slot Rune for your Warrior tank is a tough call as there are multiple good options. Raging Blow and Flagellation are both good picks if you’re struggling to maintain aggro, especially when paired with Consumed By Rage. However, if you’re looking for a straightforward Rune that doesn’t add more abilities to your rotation we recommend going with Warbringer. This Rune will transform you from a passive punching bag into an active and highly mobile tank.

The Legs slot Rune is another tough call, but we strongly recommend going with Furious Thunder. This Rune makes Thunder Clap vastly more useful than usual, not just for slowing enemy attacks but also for generating and maintaining aggro. Consumed By Rage is the go-to Legs slot run for DPS, however, it’s a bit more difficult to make it work while playing as a tank. If you’re tanking the old fashion way, i.e. focusing on defense rather than offense, stick with Furious Thunder.

Finally, there’s no real competition when it comes to the Gloves slot. You’ll want to apply stacks of Sunder Armor anyway while playing as a tank, so might as well deal some damage out of it. Sunder Armor is primarily meant to be used as a single-target ability, so expect Devastate to be particularly useful against bosses and other strong enemies.

Warrior Tank Rotation In Season Of Discovery

Warrior tanks don’t have access to several important abilities during Season of Discovery Phase 1, so expect your core rotation to be somewhat limited. Your rotation mainly revolves around Devastate, Revenge, and Heroic Strike, with Shouts and a few other abilities being situational or acting as filler. Things may vary a bit depending on whether you’re tanking a boss or a group of mobs but, generally speaking, your rotation will be as follows:

Charge Battle Shout (if not already active) Bloodrage (if you have health to spare) Start stacking Sunder Armor Debuff enemies as needed with Demoralizing Shout and Thunder Clap Shield Block whenever it’s available Revenge Spam Devastate Heroic Strike

Whenever possible, you’ll want to start combat by charging into the fray. The Warbringer Rune allows you to use Charge in any stance and removes movement impairing effects when activated. Furthermore, it can also be used during combat to aid allies and generate a bit of extra threat. Once you’re in the thick of it, cast Blood Rage and start stacking Sunder Armor on your primary target.

Once the target has five stacks of Sunder Armor, you can start using Devastate pretty much liberally. However, it’s best to use it as a filler instead of trying to focus exclusively on it. Prioritize debuffing enemies with Demoralizing Shout and Thunder Clap, which gets a nice boost thanks to Furious Thunder. Doing so will help the rest of your team.

As far as the rest of your rotation is concerned, Shield Block is your primary means of mitigating damage while Revenge and Heroic Strike are your primary means of generating threat. Revenge is very cheap but can only be used after a block, dodge, or parry. Meanwhile, Heroic Strike doesn’t have that limitation, but it does cost three times as much Rage. You also have Taunt at your disposal along with a couple of abilities like Cleave that aren’t part of the core rotation but should be used if the need arises.

Stat Priority For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

Maxing out your primary stats is an important step towards becoming a reliable tank regardless of which class you’re playing. Most of your stats will come from your gear, but you shouldn’t ignore things like buffs, consumables, and enchants because all of those will contribute as well. Naturally, you don’t want to start maxing out stats at random because some of them are a lot more useful than others while playing as a Warrior tank.

Stamina

Armor

Hit Chance

Parry

Strength

Agility

Block Chance

Stamina

Importance: Stamina increases your total health pool and makes you capable of withstanding more punishment. Needless to say, it is vital to prioritize this stat if you’re serious about tanking.

Notes: Your health in World of Warcraft Classic is calculated using a very simple formula. Namely, you get 10 points of health for every point of Stamina you have.

Armor

Importance: Armor is another no-brainer. This stat reduces the amount of physical damage you receive, increasing your survivability in the process. Warriors can wear any type of armor in the game, but with a couple of small exceptions you’ll always want to stick to Mail.

Notes: The amount of damage mitigated by your Armor is influenced by a number of factors, including the level of the attacker. Expect your Armor to be significantly less effective than usual when fighting against enemies that are several levels higher than you.

Hit Chance

Importance: All attacks have a chance to miss their mark and that’s something you definitely don’t want as a tank. You can avoid that by investing into this stat and trying to reach the Hit cap. Unfortunately, there are only a couple of items that increase your Hit Chance in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery.

Notes: Unlike dodged or parried attacks, missed attacks don’t generate any Rage. So in addition to helping you maintain threat, Hit Chance is also an important stat for generating Rage.

Parry And Block

Importance: Parry and Block are two different stats but they perform a similar function by allowing tanks to mitigate physical attacks. Attacks can be parried with a weapon and blocked with a shield.

Notes: It’s important to note that Parrying an attack comes with the added benefit of increasing the speed of your next auto-attack by 40%. Warriors already have Shield Block but investing into this stat is still worth it because the ability can only be used once every 5 seconds.

Strength

Importance: Strength is a pretty important primary stat that increases your Melee Attack Power. More Attack Power means more damage and threat generation. Additionally, this stat also dictates how much damage you can block with shields.

Notes: Warriors gain two points of Melee Attack Power for every point of Strength they have. Meanwhile, Warriors can block one point of damage for every 20 points of Strength they have.

Agility

Importance: Agility affects multiple stats, some more important than others. Of particular relevance to Warrior tanks is Armor and, to some extent, Critical Strike Chance. Warriors also get some extra Ranged Attack Power by increasing their Agility, but that’s neither here nor there.

Notes: Warriors gain two points of Armor for every point of Agility they have. They also gain 1% Critical Strike chance per 20 points of Agility and one point of Ranged Attack Power per point of Agility.

Best Professions For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

There are only two crafting professions that will help acquire gear in Season of Discovery Phase 1. Namely, Blacksmithing and Engineering. Both professions require a lot of materials that you can only get from Mining, so it’s not exactly easy to level both of them at the same time. We recommend starting with Mining and Blacksmithing and then picking up Engineering once you can afford to drop Mining. Unless you have piles of gold lying around of course, in which case you can simply buy everything you need.

Blacksmithing

Lets you craft your own gear, including a powerful new chestpiece

Gives you access to Shield Spikes

Gives you access to Weightstones and Sharpening Stones

Engineering

Lets you craft bombs and other explosives

Lets you craft a variety of items like trinkets, headpieces, and even a shield

Becomes significantly more useful in later phases of Season of Discovery

While a lot of your pre-raid gear will come from dungeons, it’s still worth picking up Blacksmithing just for the Shifting Silver Breastplate. Most of the other items are only useful while leveling, but you can craft a weapon or two that will serve you well until you find something better. The Shield Spike comes in handy as well.

Engineering is only mildly useful for tanks in Phase 1. You’ll mainly want to pick this one up for the explosives, which provide you with a good source of AoE damage. Aside from that, investing into Engineering is something that will pay off in the future much more than it will right now.

Best Talent Build For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

As you might expect, Protection is the best talent tree if you’re looking to put together a solid Warrior tank build. DPS-focused tank builds can work in Season of Discovery, but they’re not as reliable and they require you to skip Devastate. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend doing that. Instead, we suggest going for a traditional prot Warrior tank complete with shield and one-handed weapon.

5/5 Shield Specialization : Maxing out Shield Specialization gives you an extra 5% chance to block attacks with a shield and guarantees that you’re going to generate 1 Rage whenever an attack is blocked.

: Maxing out Shield Specialization gives you an extra 5% chance to block attacks with a shield and guarantees that you’re going to generate 1 Rage whenever an attack is blocked. 2/2 Improved Bloodrage : Simple and effective talent that increases the amount of instant Rage generated by Bloodrage by 5. Rage generated over time remains the same.

: Simple and effective talent that increases the amount of instant Rage generated by Bloodrage by 5. Rage generated over time remains the same. 5/5 Toughness : The max level of Toughness raises the armor value you get from items by 10%. Feel free to remove a couple of points from Toughness and invest them into Defiance if you’re struggling to maintain threat.

: The max level of Toughness raises the armor value you get from items by 10%. Feel free to remove a couple of points from Toughness and invest them into Defiance if you’re struggling to maintain threat. 1/1 Last Stand : This is a very powerful talent that grants you 30% of your maximum hitpoints. However, keep in mind that this effect only lasts for 20 seconds. Once the effect expires, the hitpoints are lost.

: This is a very powerful talent that grants you 30% of your maximum hitpoints. However, keep in mind that this effect only lasts for 20 seconds. Once the effect expires, the hitpoints are lost. 3/3 Improved Shield Block: This talent makes Shield Block better by enabling it to block an additional attack and increasing its duration by 2 seconds. If you’re someone who doesn’t rely on Shield Block all that much, invest the three points into Defiance instead.

BIS Gear For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

We are currently working on BiS lists for all classes and specializations in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery. Stay tuned as we will provide a link here when we have it complete.

Best Raid Consumables For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

Blackfathom Deeps is a relatively easy raid, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy to tank the bosses within. Your tanking capabilities will be fairly limited at this stage of Season of Discovery, but you can get an edge by using consumables. There are quite a few to choose from, so make sure you grab at least a couple of each before going in.

Offensive Consumables

Blackfathom Sharpening Stone

Elixir of Lesser Agility

Elixir of Ogre’s Strength

Rage Potion

Defensive Consumables

Elixir of Defense

Elixir of Fortitude

Strong Troll's Blood Potion

Greater Healing Potion

Iron Shield Spike