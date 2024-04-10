Key Takeaways RKGK is the debut title from Wabisabi Games, featuring a young woman fighting back at an evil corporation with the power of graffiti.

The game is a 3D platformer with an emphasis on speed, movement, and style, with hints of intense boss battles and unique abilities like paint surfing.

The first game to be released as a part of Riot Games' Underrepresented Founders Program, RKGK is set for a summer release with support from Gearbox Publishing.

Between last year's Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and the announcement of its inspiration, Jet Set Radio, finally getting a revival, it appears to be a good time for action games with emphases on graffiti and rebellion. Just ask Mexico-based studio Wabisabi Games, who announced their debut game RKGK during today's Triple-i Initiative. And as seen with the game's announcement trailer below, while the story may be a bit more serious this time around, similar vibes are abundant, with vibrant colors, wicked designs, and rail-grinding action all present.

A Fresh Coat of Paint

Set in the neo-brutalist landscape of Cap City, RKGK (pronounced "rakugaki") takes place in a dystopian future where our protagonist, Valah, is part of a rebellious graffiti group fighting against the evil B Corp. With B Corp draining color and life from the city (and apparently even dabbling in mind control tech), it's up to Valah and her mad spray painting skills to light up the city again and stick it to the man. And of course, smashing several of B Corp's minions along the way will probably help as well.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Gameplay-wise, RKGK is a 3D platformer where players can explore the city, make their mark all over the concrete, find hidden treasures, and more, with an emphasis on speed and style. Players can even trigger "Dafacer Mode" under the right condition, which will apparently make Vlaha's surroundings more animated. Though as you can see, the debut trailer is a cinematic that just sets up the story, with initial gameplay instead being shown through screenshots and GIFs, rather oddly. You can check out the screenshots below below, and see them show off the game's eye-catching styles, colorful environments filled with insane obstacles, intense boss battles with what appear to be touches of bullet hell, and even additional abilities such as paint surfing. It all makes for one highly interesting package, to say the least.

RKGK is also the first title to come courtesy of Riot Games' Underrepresented Founders Program, launched in June 2020 with the goal of providing over ten million dollars in funding to creators from underrepresented communities, helping to provide tools such as mentorship, education, and networking that can help these communities and their games reach a wider audience. The game also has the support of Gearbox Publishing, who will be helping to publish the game for the PC (with no other platforms announced at the moment), with everything currently set for a summer release window. Needless to say, it already looks like it stands a chance at being one of the season's possible highlights, if not the year's.