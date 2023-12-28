Quick Links

Class reworks, Runes, and the Blackfathom Deeps raid are some of the biggest changes introduced with Season of Discovery. But there’s a lot more where that came from. Among other things, SoD also added a number of minor features like Waylaid Supplies along with two new factions known as the Durotar Supply and Logistics (Horde) and Azeroth Commerce Authority (Alliance).
Turning in shipments of Waylaid Supplies to your local Supply Officer will net you some reputation with one of these two factions. Earn enough reputation and you’ll receive access to various useful items, including pieces of gear, bags, and even Runes. Players can turn in regular Waylaid Shipments or add the missing items and turn them into Full Shipments, which award more cash and experience.

Creating Full Shipments of Waylaid Supplies can be a bit tricky since they require resources, consumables, or pieces of gear that can generally only be acquired via professions or the auction house. While you can simply buy most of these items, it’s often a better idea to farm them yourself. Doing so will allow you to easily complete Waylaid Supply quests while also enabling you to sell excess goods for a profit. This guide will go over every profession in the game and list all the associated items that can be used to complete Waylaid Supplies quests.

Alchemy

Waylaid Supplies professions guide - Alchemy

Elixirs of Firepower are quite valuable, so we wouldn’t necessarily recommend using them for Waylaid Supplies quests, especially since you need no fewer than 15 of them to fill a shipment. Ideally, you’ll want to fill shipments with Potions and either sell or use the Elixirs yourself if you’re a Mage DPS or a Warlock DPS.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Minor Healing Potion

10

20

Friendly

x1 Peacebloom, x1 Silverleaf, x1 Empty Vial

Healing Potion

10

10

Friendly

x1 Bruiseweed, x1 Briarthorn, x1 Leaded Vial

Lesser Mana Potion

25

20

Honored

x1 Mageroyal, x1 Stranglekelp, x1 Empty Vial

Elixir Of Firepower

25

15

Honored

x2 Fire Oil, x1 Kingsblood, x1 Leaded Vial

Blacksmithing

Crafting Blacksmithing gear can get expensive if you don’t have a steady supply of mats on hand. Luckily, you only need a handful of items to fill most types of Waylaid Supplies shipments. We recommend trying to stick with Runed Copper Pants until you hit Friendly and then focus exclusively on Silver Skeleton Keys until you reach Honored. Skeleton Keys are not only cheaper to buy, but you can also make two of them at a time if you decide to craft them yourself.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Copper Shortsword

10

6

Friendly

x6 Copper Bar, x1 Weak Flux, x2 Linen Cloth

Runed Copper Pants

10

3

Friendly

x8 Copper Bar, 2x Fine Thread, x3 Rough Grinding Stone

Rough Bronze Boots

25

3

Honored

x6 Bronze Bar, x6 Grinding Stone

Silver Skeleton Key

25

14

Honored

x1 Silver Bar, x1 Rough Grinding Stone

Cooking

Waylaid Supplies professions guide - Cooking

Cooking is one of the best professions to use for farming Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Authority reputation. You have plenty of dishes to work with and most of the items you’ll need can be purchased or crafted for relatively little money. Considering you only need 8 of them to fill a shipment, Goblin Deviled Clams are your best bet for getting to Honored.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Herb Baked Egg

10

20

Friendly

x1 Small Egg, x1 Mild Spices

Spiced Wolf Meat

10

20

Friendly

x1 Stringy Wolf Meat, x1 Mild Spices

Goblin Deviled Clams

25

8

Honored

x1 Tangy Clam Meat, x1 Hot Spices

Smoked Bear Meat

25

20

Honored

x1 Bear Meat

Smoked Sagefish

25

15

Honored

x1 Raw Sagefish, x1 Mild Spices

Enchanting

Trying to farm reputation using these items can be a bit tricky since most of them can only be used by Enchanters, meaning you won’t find them for sale at the auction house. The only exception are Lesser Magic Wands. Unless you’re an Enchanter yourself, it’s better to try to use items crafted by other professions to reach Honored with your faction.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Lesser Magic Wand

10

2

Friendly

x1 Simple Wood, x1 Lesser Magic Essence

Minor Wizard Oil

10

2

Friendly

x2 Strange Dust, x1 Maple Seed, x1 Empty Vial

Minor Mana Oil

25

2

Honored

x3 Soul Dust, x2 Maple Seed, x1 Leaded Vial

Runed Silver Rod

25

1

Honored

x1 Silver Rod, x6 Strange Dust, x3 Greater Magic Essence, x1 Shadowgem

Engineering

Whether or not you’re an Engineer yourself, you can use Rough Copper Bombs to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments and farm reputation for cheap until you reach Friendly. Past that, you’ll want to switch to Ornate Spyglasses until you hit Honored. Small Bronze Bombs are expensive, so it wouldn’t be very cost-effective to waste them on shipments.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Rough Boomstick

10

3

Friendly

x1 Copper Tube, x1 Handful of Copper Bolts, x1 Wooden Stock

Rough Copper Bomb

10

12

Friendly

x1 Copper Bar, x1 Handful of Copper Bolts, x2 Rough Blasting Powder, x1 Linen Cloth

Small Bronze Bomb

25

12

Honored

x4 Coarse Blasting Powder, x2 Bronze Bar, x1 Silver Contact, x1 Wool Cloth

Ornate Spyglass

25

2

Honored

x2 Bronze Tube, x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo, x1 Copper Modulator, x1 Moss Agate

First Aid

First Aid is always worth picking up regardless of your class or spec. You’ll get your hands on a ton of cloth anyway just by killing humanoid mobs, so might as well use it to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments, especially if you’re not a Tailor.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Heavy Linen Bandage

10

10

Friendly

x2 Linen Cloth

Heavy Wool Bandage

25

15

Honored

x2 Wool Cloth
First Aid Guide WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Fishing

Waylaid Supplies professions guide - Fishing

Fishing enthusiasts get the short end of the stick when it comes to farming reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Authority. Brilliant Smallfish are the only items you can use to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments, and they only award reputation up to Friendly. In other words, you can’t max out your rep just by using Fishing alone.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Brilliant Smallfish

10

20

Friendly
WoW Classic SOD Fishing Gold making guide
Herbalism

The only type of herb we wouldn’t recommend using to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments is Swiftthistle. This herb is quite expensive and you need a full stack of them to fill a single shipment, making them very cost-ineffective. Even if you already have a large supply of Swiftthistle, it’s better to sell them and buy a stack of Bruiseweed for a fraction of the cost.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Peacebloom

10

20

Friendly

Silverleaf

10

20

Friendly

Bruiseweed

25

20

Honored

Swiftthistle

25

20

Honored
WoW SoD herbalism guide
Leatherworking

Leatherworking is a solid profession to use for reputation grinding thanks to the fact that you only need a couple of items to fill shipments that will get you from Friendly to Honored. Dark Leather Cloaks tend to be cheaper, so we recommend using those instead of the Hillman’s Shoulders whenever possible.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Embossed Leather Vest

10

3

Friendly

x8 Light Leather, x4 Coarse Thread

Handstitched Leather Belt

10

5

Friendly

x6 Light Leather, x1 Coarse Thread

Dark Leather Cloak

25

2

Honored

x8 Medium Leather, x1 Fine Thread, x1 Gray Dye

Hillman's Shoulders

25

2

Honored

x1 Cured Medium Hide, x4 Medium Leather, x1 Fine Thread

Mining

Mining is a great gold-making profession in Season of Discovery that can also be used to effectively farm reputation with one of the new factions. You’ll want to use Rough Stones to get to Friendly since they’re dirt cheap and then stick to Silver Bars until you reach Honored.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Copper Bar

10

20

Friendly

x1 Copper Ore

Rough Stone

10

10

Friendly

-

Bronze Bar

25

12

Honored

x1 Copper Bar, x1 Tin Bar

Silver Bar

25

6

Honored

x1 Silver Ore
Mining_Guide_Feature
Skinning

Skinning is another profession that can earn you a ton of gold provided you know where to farm. If you do, you’ll have plenty of excess leather that you can use to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments. If you don’t have Skinning as one of your professions, there’s no need to worry because Light and Medium Leather is already very cheap at the auction house at this stage of Season of Discovery.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Light Leather

10

14

Friendly

Medium Leather

25

12

Honored
WoW SoD skinning guide
Tailoring

Tailoring is the last profession you can use to craft items that can fill Waylaid Supplies shipments. Given current prices, you’ll want to use Brown Linen Pants until you hit Friendly and then switch to Pearl-clasped Cloaks to max out your rep.

Item Name

Shipment Item Level

Quantity

Reputation Up To

Crafting Mats

Brown Linen Pants

10

6

Friendly

x2 Bolt of Linen Cloth, x1 Coarse Thread

Brown Linen Robe

10

4

Friendly

x3 Bolt of Linen Cloth, x1 Coarse Thread

Gray Woolen Shirt

25

4

Honored

x2 Bolt of Woolen Cloth, x1 Fine Thread, x1 Gray Dye

Pearl-clasped Cloak

25

3

Honored

x3 Bolt of Woolen Cloth, x2 Fine Thread, x1 Small Lustrous Pearl
tailoring splash-1
