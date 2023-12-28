Quick Links
Class reworks, Runes, and the Blackfathom Deeps raid are some of the biggest changes introduced with Season of Discovery. But there’s a lot more where that came from. Among other things, SoD also added a number of minor features like Waylaid Supplies along with two new factions known as the Durotar Supply and Logistics (Horde) and Azeroth Commerce Authority (Alliance).
Turning in shipments of Waylaid Supplies to your local Supply Officer will net you some reputation with one of these two factions. Earn enough reputation and you’ll receive access to various useful items, including pieces of gear, bags, and even Runes. Players can turn in regular Waylaid Shipments or add the missing items and turn them into Full Shipments, which award more cash and experience.
Creating Full Shipments of Waylaid Supplies can be a bit tricky since they require resources, consumables, or pieces of gear that can generally only be acquired via professions or the auction house. While you can simply buy most of these items, it’s often a better idea to farm them yourself. Doing so will allow you to easily complete Waylaid Supply quests while also enabling you to sell excess goods for a profit. This guide will go over every profession in the game and list all the associated items that can be used to complete Waylaid Supplies quests.
Alchemy
Elixirs of Firepower are quite valuable, so we wouldn’t necessarily recommend using them for Waylaid Supplies quests, especially since you need no fewer than 15 of them to fill a shipment. Ideally, you’ll want to fill shipments with Potions and either sell or use the Elixirs yourself if you’re a Mage DPS or a Warlock DPS.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Minor Healing Potion
|
10
|
20
|
Friendly
|
x1 Peacebloom, x1 Silverleaf, x1 Empty Vial
|
Healing Potion
|
10
|
10
|
Friendly
|
x1 Bruiseweed, x1 Briarthorn, x1 Leaded Vial
|
Lesser Mana Potion
|
25
|
20
|
Honored
|
x1 Mageroyal, x1 Stranglekelp, x1 Empty Vial
|
Elixir Of Firepower
|
25
|
15
|
Honored
|
x2 Fire Oil, x1 Kingsblood, x1 Leaded Vial
Blacksmithing
Crafting Blacksmithing gear can get expensive if you don’t have a steady supply of mats on hand. Luckily, you only need a handful of items to fill most types of Waylaid Supplies shipments. We recommend trying to stick with Runed Copper Pants until you hit Friendly and then focus exclusively on Silver Skeleton Keys until you reach Honored. Skeleton Keys are not only cheaper to buy, but you can also make two of them at a time if you decide to craft them yourself.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Copper Shortsword
|
10
|
6
|
Friendly
|
x6 Copper Bar, x1 Weak Flux, x2 Linen Cloth
|
Runed Copper Pants
|
10
|
3
|
Friendly
|
x8 Copper Bar, 2x Fine Thread, x3 Rough Grinding Stone
|
Rough Bronze Boots
|
25
|
3
|
Honored
|
x6 Bronze Bar, x6 Grinding Stone
|
Silver Skeleton Key
|
25
|
14
|
Honored
|
x1 Silver Bar, x1 Rough Grinding Stone
Cooking
Cooking is one of the best professions to use for farming Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Authority reputation. You have plenty of dishes to work with and most of the items you’ll need can be purchased or crafted for relatively little money. Considering you only need 8 of them to fill a shipment, Goblin Deviled Clams are your best bet for getting to Honored.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Herb Baked Egg
|
10
|
20
|
Friendly
|
x1 Small Egg, x1 Mild Spices
|
Spiced Wolf Meat
|
10
|
20
|
Friendly
|
x1 Stringy Wolf Meat, x1 Mild Spices
|
Goblin Deviled Clams
|
25
|
8
|
Honored
|
x1 Tangy Clam Meat, x1 Hot Spices
|
Smoked Bear Meat
|
25
|
20
|
Honored
|
x1 Bear Meat
|
Smoked Sagefish
|
25
|
15
|
Honored
|
x1 Raw Sagefish, x1 Mild Spices
Enchanting
Trying to farm reputation using these items can be a bit tricky since most of them can only be used by Enchanters, meaning you won’t find them for sale at the auction house. The only exception are Lesser Magic Wands. Unless you’re an Enchanter yourself, it’s better to try to use items crafted by other professions to reach Honored with your faction.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Lesser Magic Wand
|
10
|
2
|
Friendly
|
x1 Simple Wood, x1 Lesser Magic Essence
|
Minor Wizard Oil
|
10
|
2
|
Friendly
|
x2 Strange Dust, x1 Maple Seed, x1 Empty Vial
|
Minor Mana Oil
|
25
|
2
|
Honored
|
x3 Soul Dust, x2 Maple Seed, x1 Leaded Vial
|
Runed Silver Rod
|
25
|
1
|
Honored
|
x1 Silver Rod, x6 Strange Dust, x3 Greater Magic Essence, x1 Shadowgem
Engineering
Whether or not you’re an Engineer yourself, you can use Rough Copper Bombs to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments and farm reputation for cheap until you reach Friendly. Past that, you’ll want to switch to Ornate Spyglasses until you hit Honored. Small Bronze Bombs are expensive, so it wouldn’t be very cost-effective to waste them on shipments.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Rough Boomstick
|
10
|
3
|
Friendly
|
x1 Copper Tube, x1 Handful of Copper Bolts, x1 Wooden Stock
|
Rough Copper Bomb
|
10
|
12
|
Friendly
|
x1 Copper Bar, x1 Handful of Copper Bolts, x2 Rough Blasting Powder, x1 Linen Cloth
|
Small Bronze Bomb
|
25
|
12
|
Honored
|
x4 Coarse Blasting Powder, x2 Bronze Bar, x1 Silver Contact, x1 Wool Cloth
|
Ornate Spyglass
|
25
|
2
|
Honored
|
x2 Bronze Tube, x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo, x1 Copper Modulator, x1 Moss Agate
First Aid
First Aid is always worth picking up regardless of your class or spec. You’ll get your hands on a ton of cloth anyway just by killing humanoid mobs, so might as well use it to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments, especially if you’re not a Tailor.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Heavy Linen Bandage
|
10
|
10
|
Friendly
|
x2 Linen Cloth
|
Heavy Wool Bandage
|
25
|
15
|
Honored
|
x2 Wool Cloth
Fishing
Fishing enthusiasts get the short end of the stick when it comes to farming reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Authority. Brilliant Smallfish are the only items you can use to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments, and they only award reputation up to Friendly. In other words, you can’t max out your rep just by using Fishing alone.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Brilliant Smallfish
|
10
|
20
|
Friendly
Herbalism
The only type of herb we wouldn’t recommend using to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments is Swiftthistle. This herb is quite expensive and you need a full stack of them to fill a single shipment, making them very cost-ineffective. Even if you already have a large supply of Swiftthistle, it’s better to sell them and buy a stack of Bruiseweed for a fraction of the cost.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Peacebloom
|
10
|
20
|
Friendly
|
Silverleaf
|
10
|
20
|
Friendly
|
Bruiseweed
|
25
|
20
|
Honored
|
Swiftthistle
|
25
|
20
|
Honored
Leatherworking
Leatherworking is a solid profession to use for reputation grinding thanks to the fact that you only need a couple of items to fill shipments that will get you from Friendly to Honored. Dark Leather Cloaks tend to be cheaper, so we recommend using those instead of the Hillman’s Shoulders whenever possible.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Embossed Leather Vest
|
10
|
3
|
Friendly
|
x8 Light Leather, x4 Coarse Thread
|
Handstitched Leather Belt
|
10
|
5
|
Friendly
|
x6 Light Leather, x1 Coarse Thread
|
Dark Leather Cloak
|
25
|
2
|
Honored
|
x8 Medium Leather, x1 Fine Thread, x1 Gray Dye
|
Hillman's Shoulders
|
25
|
2
|
Honored
|
x1 Cured Medium Hide, x4 Medium Leather, x1 Fine Thread
Mining
Mining is a great gold-making profession in Season of Discovery that can also be used to effectively farm reputation with one of the new factions. You’ll want to use Rough Stones to get to Friendly since they’re dirt cheap and then stick to Silver Bars until you reach Honored.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Copper Bar
|
10
|
20
|
Friendly
|
x1 Copper Ore
|
Rough Stone
|
10
|
10
|
Friendly
|
-
|
Bronze Bar
|
25
|
12
|
Honored
|
x1 Copper Bar, x1 Tin Bar
|
Silver Bar
|
25
|
6
|
Honored
|
x1 Silver Ore
Skinning
Skinning is another profession that can earn you a ton of gold provided you know where to farm. If you do, you’ll have plenty of excess leather that you can use to fill Waylaid Supplies shipments. If you don’t have Skinning as one of your professions, there’s no need to worry because Light and Medium Leather is already very cheap at the auction house at this stage of Season of Discovery.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Light Leather
|
10
|
14
|
Friendly
|
Medium Leather
|
25
|
12
|
Honored
Tailoring
Tailoring is the last profession you can use to craft items that can fill Waylaid Supplies shipments. Given current prices, you’ll want to use Brown Linen Pants until you hit Friendly and then switch to Pearl-clasped Cloaks to max out your rep.
|
Item Name
|
Shipment Item Level
|
Quantity
|
Reputation Up To
|
Crafting Mats
|
Brown Linen Pants
|
10
|
6
|
Friendly
|
x2 Bolt of Linen Cloth, x1 Coarse Thread
|
Brown Linen Robe
|
10
|
4
|
Friendly
|
x3 Bolt of Linen Cloth, x1 Coarse Thread
|
Gray Woolen Shirt
|
25
|
4
|
Honored
|
x2 Bolt of Woolen Cloth, x1 Fine Thread, x1 Gray Dye
|
Pearl-clasped Cloak
|
25
|
3
|
Honored
|
x3 Bolt of Woolen Cloth, x2 Fine Thread, x1 Small Lustrous Pearl