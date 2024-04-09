Key Takeaways Ermac joins Mortal Kombat as fourth DLC fighter on April 16 for Kombat Pack & April 23 for others.

Ermac's story as a playable character sees him reclaim control of his body, no longer loyal to Quan Chi.

Next DLC fighter Mavado, member of Red Dragon Clan, will join roster in May, using grappling hooks.

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games today dropped the gameplay reveal and release date for the latest DLC fighter coming to Mortal Kombat 1, Ermac.

The classic red-ninja joins Mortal Kombat 1's playable roster on April 16 for Kombat Pack owners and April 23 for everyone else. He'll be the fourth of six planned DLC characters to come to Mortal Kombat 1 since the game's launch back in September 2023.

Ermac controversially appeared in Mortal Kombat 1's story mode with a partially completed moveset. In the story, Ermac is a collection of souls under the control of Quan Chi. However, after a battle with Mileena, the soul of King Jerrod takes control of the body and helps the forces of good defeat Titan Shang Tsung. Ermac's story as a playable character picks up after the events of Mortal Kombat 1 with the amalgamation of souls retaking control of the body. With no loyalty to Quan Chi or the royal family, Ermac must chart his own path forward.

Much like his other appearances in previous Mortal Kombat games, Ermac heavily uses telekinesis in combat. Unlike Kenshi, Ermac's telekinesis is derived from the souls that make up his body. He can teleport and levitate himself and grab, lift, and slam enemies to the ground.

The trailer also showcases the next DLC Kameo Fighter joining that roster, Mavado. First introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, Mavado was a member of the Red Dragon Clan who utilized grappling hooks to propel himself and create opportunities to attack his opponents. He has not been seen since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. He joins the Kameo roster in May.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Who's Next?

Mortal Kombat 1 launched with 22 playable fighters that included fan-favorites like Liu Kang, Raiden, and Kenshi alongside long-missed 3D-era fighters like Havik, Ashrah, and Lei Mei. Shang Tsung launched alongside the game, but was held back from the main roster to be offered as a pre-order bonus. Prior to launch, NetherRealm Studios unveiled six playable DLC characters and five DLC Kameo Fighters for the game. Though DLC characters, both Ermac and Quan Chi appeared in the game's story mode with partially completed movesets.

DLC fighters:

Omni-Man (Available Now)

Quan Chi (Available Now)

Peacemaker (Available Now)

Ermac (April 16 for Kombat Pack; April 23 for all versions)

Homelander (Coming Soon)

Takeda (Coming Soon)

Kameo Fighters:

Tremor (Available Now)

Khameleon (Available Now)

Janet Cage (Available Now)

Mavado (May 2024)

Ferra (Coming Soon.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch