The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test is upon us, and with it comes two new playable characters: Venom and Adam Warlock. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the gooey slimeball and the shiny science experiment. You may think you know them from comics or movies, but the world of Marvel Rivals is its own beast. Let's get into it!

Venom (Edward "Eddie" Brock)

Overview:

Class: Vanguard

Difficulty: 3/5

Background: Using his symbiote-enhanced body as the perfect living weapon, Eddie Brock and his alien ally stand ever-ready to unleash vicious attacks upon anyone he deems an enemy. Those ensnared by Venom's tentacles have no choice but to surrender to this insatiable predator.

Lore:

When Spider-Man rejected a symbiotic alien that he had once believed to be a mere costume, the creature formed a new bond with a man who shared its disdain for Peter Parker. Together, the symbiote and Eddie Brock became the lethal protector known as Venom. While displaced in time and fighting in the occult wars, Venom glimpsed the horrific future awaiting this timeline. To prevent that future from happening, Venom knows he has only two options—kill the dark god Knull or imprison him on Klyntar and take his throne.

Abilities:

Normal Attack: Dark Predation: Unleash tentacles forward to attack enemies.

Abilities: Feast of the Abyss: Burrow underground for free movement. After a duration or by pressing left-click to devour enemies above and generate Bonus Health. Venom Swing: Launch webbing forward, allowing for a singular swing in the desired direction. Symbiotic Resilience: Generate Bonus Health against damage. The lower Venom's Health, the greater the Bonus Health generated. Frenzied Arrival: Dash to the target location from a certain height. Upon landing, damage nearby enemies, Knocking Them Back towards the landing point. Cellular Corrosion: Unleash tentacles to Slow enemies within reach. Enemies unable to break free in time will suffer damage. Alien Biology: Press space to wall crawl, and while crawling, press left-click to sprint.

Team-Up Abilities: Touch of Klyntar: Venom shares a part of his symbiotes with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back.

Combo: Suggested Combo: Swiftly maneuver through the battlefield with Venom Swing, then seize the perfect moment to engage with Frenzied Arrival. Use Cellular Corrosion to grab enemies, dealing massive damage over time, then finish them off with Dark Predation.



Adam Warlock (Adam)

Overview:

Class: Strategist

Difficulty: 2/5

Background: The genetically-engineered Adam Warlock wields mighty Quantum Magic, allowing him to connect and heal souls with a gentle touch. When the time comes for his allies to unite, Warlock emerges as the unwavering epicenter of cosmic justice!

Lore:

Adam Warlock was created to be the perfect specimen. Able to manipulate powerful cosmic forces, he represents the full potential of what we could one day become. Until then, he stands alone as a shining golden beacon of all that is good within us. When the Timestream Entanglement struck, Adam Warlock reflexively shielded himself in a protective cocoon. During his quantum preservation, his cosmic senses identified an impending threat capable of plunging the Multiverse into darkness. Upon awakening, Adam's journey lead him to the darkest reaches of the universe: the alien planet Klyntar...

Abilities:

Normal Attack: Quantum Magic: Launch quantum energy to deal damage.

Abilities: Karmic Revival: Awaken the karma of allies to revive them. Allies revived have lower health but enjoy a brief period of invincibility. Soul Bond: Unite the souls of allies in a bond, granting them Healing Over Time and distributing damage taken across the bond. Avatar Life Stream: Target an ally for a bouncing stream of healing energy, which also heals himself upon casting; self-targets if no ally is selected. Cosmic Cluster: Gather quantum energy into a cluster and then swiftly launch it at the enemy. Regenerative Cocoon: Once his body perishes, Adam can freely move as a soul and reforge his body at a chosen spot.

Team-Up Abilities: Soul Perseverance: Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival.

Combo: Suggested Combo: After being wiped out, float over as a soul to a safe spot, then cast Karmic Revival to resurrect allies. Link up with Soul Bond, and channel Avatar Life Stream to rapidly restore health, getting the team back in the fight immediately.

