Key Takeaways Earn Banana Points by clearing worlds in Adventure Mode.

Use Banana Points to shop for character accessories, emotes, and décor for Juicy Island.

Feed the Mysterious Banana Tree some Banana Points to see it grow!

Do you want to know the fruits of your labor? Well, look no further, because bananas are the main fruit in SEGA’s Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. The significant yellow banana has been a part of the franchise ever since it came out and is going strong even now. While the bananas don’t count for extra lives in this game, they bring a fresh sense of style to your character. Take a look at how the banana points can up your game, K?

How to earn Banana Points in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

As you play Adventure Mode, you will earn Banana Points for just about everything you do. From clearing worlds to playing different characters, the range of opportunities to get a bunch of points is in your grasp. Here are some ways to earn extra points in Adventure Mode.

1000 points each - Clear Worlds 1-3

- Clear Worlds 1-3 2000 points each - Clear Worlds 4-5

- Clear Worlds 4-5 3000 points each - Clear Worlds 6-7

- Clear Worlds 6-7 4000 points each - Clear Worlds 8-9

- Clear Worlds 8-9 5000 points - Clear World 10

EX

6000 points each - Clear Worlds 1-3 EX

- Clear Worlds 1-3 EX 7000 points each - Clear Worlds 4-5 EX

- Clear Worlds 4-5 EX 8000 points each - Clear Worlds 6-7 EX

- Clear Worlds 6-7 EX 9000 points each - Clear Worlds 8-9 EX

- Clear Worlds 8-9 EX 10000 points each - Clear World 10 EX

How to use Banana Points in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Shop until you drop all of your bananas. These yellow wonders are useful when purchasing a range of items at the shop. The majority of the stuff you can buy from the shop is accessories to adorn your characters with, but you can buy items for the island as well as poses, chat wheel messages and expressions for Photo Mode. While this game is for everyone, it's up to you to customize your experience to your liking! If playing multiplayer is more your style, then use the points to purchase chat wheel messages and emotes or accessories for your character. If you aren’t playing multiplayer and decide to take the cozy route, spend your points on stuff to decorate Juicy Island with a surfboard (1000 points) or a grill (1000 points), just to name a few.

Slight Spoilers Ahead!

What is the Mysterious Banana Tree?

At the end of Adventure Mode, everyone on Juicy Island finds themselves being showered with bananas due to the Legendary Banana’s power being unleashed. When AiAI catches the artifact, it transforms into a banana plant and may eventually grow into a new Legendary Banana. In order for the tree to grow, you have to feed it Banana Points, with the lowest amount being 100 points. For every 10000 points you give it, the tree will visibly look bigger and taller. There's no reward for feeding the tree, but it's fun to see it grow.

What is the fastest way to earn Banana Points in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble?

Those who want to rack in as many bananas at the end of the day are going to find this information as sweet as fruit! While you may discover multiplayer mode to be your main choice of playstyle, clearing all the stages in each world will give you the highest number of banana points. If you clear all Main Missions or all Stage Missions, you'll receive 30000 points. If that’s too difficult (which is completely understandable), clearing 25% of Stage Missions will give you 10000 points, which is a lot! Another way is to play as all the characters in the game during Adventure Mode or Battle Mode, since you earn 1000 points when you use a character for the first time.