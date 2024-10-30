Survival is everything in Frostpunk 2. Once you move beyond the prologue, you can unlock the Research Institute and start unlocking everything your colony needs to thrive.

Since resources are slim at the start of Frostpunk 2, choosing the right things to research first is vital. You want to get your colony up and running with heat, shelter, food, and more.

There's a chance a research project might have prerequisites before you can access them, so keep that in mind going forward.

10 Housing Insulation

Keep People Happy and Warm

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Heating

Heating Prerequisite: None

We all know that the cold kills. And if it doesn’t kill, it makes for very disgruntled, angry citizens. You can combat the cold in several ways in Frostpunk 2, but one of the first research tasks you should invest in is Housing Insulation.

This will decrease the base Heat demand in the Housing Districts. As homes retain more heat, the Generators experience less stress, and everyone benefits.

9 Hothouses

Warm Food for Everyone

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Resources

Resources Prerequisite: None

If there’s anything deadlier than the cold, it’s starvation. As the population expands, so does the demand for food. Hothouses will increase your food supply.

There are variants like the Biowaste Hothouse and the Chemical Hothouse. But one of the most important things you want to unlock is the Advanced Hothouse.

8 Hospitals

Healthy Citizens are Happy Citizens

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Society

Society Prerequisite: None

In a world like Frostpunk 2, it’s a given that people will fall ill. To fight against this, research Hospitals as soon as possible.

There are different Hospitals you can have too. There’s a Teaching Hospital and a Recovery Hospital. Both decrease disease, but both have other unique bonuses like increasing research speed or population.

7 Watchtowers

Keep an Eye on Crime

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Society

Society Prerequisite: None

Crime is inevitable, especially in such a harsh environment where tensions will rise. So, if you want to ward that off before things get too bad, research Watchtowers.

There are Surveillance and Patrol towers. Patrol is a better option as that gives you guards roaming around. You can also utilize the Random Search ability. This is a great way to combat crime, but know this: it will raise tension. It seems counterproductive, but it's also reasonable that citizens wouldn't enjoy random searches.

6 Filtration Towers

Clean up the City

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Resources

Resources Prerequisite: None

As you grow and expand, squalor becomes an issue in Frostpunk 2. So, making Filtration Towers one of your early research projects is in your best interest.

The Moss-Filtration Towers, although requiring more Workforce, is the best route. It does a much better job of cutting down squalor so you can have cleaner and healthier districts.

5 Scout’s Headquarters

Improve Your Explorers

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Frostland

Frostland Prerequisite: None

The Frostland branch isn’t something you need to worry about until you’re ready for exploration. Once you are ready, research Scout’s Headquarters ASAP.

Not only does this cut down the territory threats, but it also reduces the exploration time needed. And the faster you explore, the sooner you can find much-needed resources and bring them home.

4 Factories

Next Step Toward Proper Civilization

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Resources

Resources Prerequisite: None

The general Factories research is available right away. And if you want your colony to produce anything , you’ll need it.

There are Goods, Prefabs, and Composites. You can take the route of the Salvaging Factory or the Mechanical Factory. Both produce the same amount of goods and prefabs. One just increases disease and the other will increase squalor.

3 Relationships

Time to Increase the Population

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Society

Society Prerequisite: Youth > Parenthood

Rebuilding civilization is key. To do that, you need to head down the Youth branch under the Society section. This will lead to Parenthood which then goes to Relationships.

With the Relationships research unlocked, you’ll work on increasing the population. And more people equal a bigger Workforce.

2 Generator Upgrades

Do Everything to Stay Warm

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Heating

Heating Prerequisite: None

It never hurts to upgrade your Generators. Not only do they provide heat, but they also provide power for your colony.

Each upgrade unlocks something new. The first ensures you can use oil instead of coal. By the second, you unlock Surplus Injectors that increase the output for all districts. And the third produces more heat while improving the safety of the overdrive.

1 Coal Mines

Boost Production of a Necessary Material

Research Tree: Idea

Idea Section: Heating

Heating Prerequisite: None

Frostpunk 2 explicitly tells you when to research the Coal Mines. But as a gamer, I know how easy it is to ignore certain missions and go off and do something on your own. In this case, you should probably follow the game’s request.

Coal Mines are needed to boost your coal production. And as you can tell from other research, coal is a necessity.