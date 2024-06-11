Key Takeaways Dragon Age: Inquisition released in 2014, remains beloved to fans.

Inquisition received critical acclaim and won Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

The Veilguard will be the new entry in the series, with new customization features and class options.

Dragon Age: Inquisition was a big deal when it was first released. It won The Game Awards' most prestigious prize and won the hearts of many BioWare fans on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. Some even say it's the studio's last great game.

Dragon Age Inquisition basically launched a decade ago,

Players were first introduced to the Iron Bull and the Inquisitor when Dragon Age: Inquisition launched on November 18, 2014. Yes, it has almost been a whole decade since the last Dragon Age game. BioWare has since released arguably disappointing experiences like Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda. Despite the long wait, fans have been clamouring for a new entry in the Dragon Age series and are getting it through the recently renamed Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: Inquisition, after its successful launch, was proceeded with DLC. They include the following:

The Jaws of Hakkon (March 24, 2015)

The Black Emporium (May 5, 2015)

Spoils of the Avvar (June 10, 2015)

Spoils of the Qunari (July 19, 2015)

The Descent (August 11, 2015)

Trespasser (September 8, 2015)

Dragon Age Inquisition is beloved

How Was Dragon Age: Inquisition Received?

When Dragon Age: Inquisition launched in November 2014, the game was critically acclaimed across the board. Hardcore Gamer gave it a perfect score.

"It’s one of the most overwhelming experiences on the market, containing not only the best character development found in any RPG, but an open world that’s actually polished," said our review. "The artistic and visual fidelity help with the immersion, but it’s the branching, player-driven storyline and exquisitely layered combat system that create something special."

Dragon Age: Inquisition went on to win Game of the Year at The Game Awards. It's odd to see how successful BioWare was a decade ago before it refocused towards a disappointing multiplayer game, Anthem, and a buggy Mass Effect: Andromeda.

EA is likely hoping for an even bigger success with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The game will have a new customizable ability wheel. It lets us command fellow party members and combo their moves together in an epic fashion.

Like prior games, there will be three classes to choose from: Warrior, Mage, and Rogue. EA says on its blog that each have "their own advanced specializations," as well. The publisher also said there will be a "layer of tactical depth for those who want to dig in."

BioWare also confirmed to IGN that your choices from Dragon Age: Inquisition and prior titles will be reflected in the new game. You'll pick your choices through a tarot card-influenced menu at the beginning of The Veil Guard.