Key Takeaways Kingdom Hearts 2 was released internationally at staggered times from December 2005 to September 2006.

Critical reception was positive, scoring an 87 on Metacritic despite some mixed reviews.

Kingdom Hearts 2 remains a beloved classic, with one of its iconic mechanics returning in Kingdom Hearts 4.

Kingdom Hearts 2 is a beloved entry in this Disney/Square Enix series by many around the world, and it's surely up there as one of the best video game sequels ever made. It introduced us to the likes of Roxas and the nobodies and catapulted Sora into an exciting adventure. A majority of the worlds such as Twilight Town and Mulan's The Land of Dragons are also liked by a lot of Kingdom Hearts fans. Here's exactly when Kingdom Hearts 2 graced our PS2 systems back in the day.

Kingdom Hearts 2 first launched in Japan before any other region.

Back in the day, most JRPGs didn't get a simultaneous worldwide release. It was actually very uncommon as these Japanese games had to be localized for western territories. That is why Kingdom Hearts 2 first launched in Japan on December 22, 2005. What a Christmas gift that would be! After that, we saw Kingdom Hearts 2 on North American store shelves on March 28, 2006. Hopefully, fans didn't get spoiled in between that time.

It would have been extra hazardous to get spoilers for European fans, however, like me. It took until September 29, 2006 for Kingdom Hearts 2 to launch in European regions like Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. That's almost a year since the Japanese release! Can you imagine waiting that long for a game in this day and age? My 13-year-old self was so excited to see the game waiting for me when I returned from school.

Kingdom Hearts 2 had some amazing worlds based on Steamboat Willie, Mulan, and Pirates of the Caribbean among many Disney films and cartoons.

How was Kingdom Hearts 2 Received?

Kingdom Hearts 2 was praised across the board by critics. It has an amazing 87 Metacritic score among 64 critics. Siliconera gave the game an incredible 98/100 score. "It looks phenomenal and plays even better," said the publication, according to Metacritic. "What started out as a crazy fan based experiment for Square-Enix has panned out to be one of the most entertaining titles of the year."

IGN's review was harsher. "A definite let down," the outlet said. "The combat was way too simple, and while the number of attacks and abilities gives the player a lot of ways to kill opponents, it's eventually unfulfilling and boring."

Regardless of what IGN said, Kingdom Hearts 2 has lived on to become a PS2 classic that many still cherish to this day. It has since been remastered for the PS3, PS4, Xbox consoles, Switch (via the cloud) and PC (it's finally on Steam!). The reaction command system that many loved from Kingdom Hearts 2 (you press triangle and Sora reacts to his enemy's attacks) is returning in Kingdom Hearts 4, which is great to know. The game's mechanics still live on to this day.