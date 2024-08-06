Key Takeaways Stellar Reunion rewards in Genshin Impact include Primogems, Fragile Resin, a Northlander Billet Trove, and more.

To activate Stellar Reunion, be Adventure Rank 10, wait 2 weeks since last login, and check Events section.

Get more rewards in Genshin Impact by redeeming codes and checking the mailbox.

From time to time, Genshin Impact players stop playing the game and get on to other RPGs like Honkai Star Rail, Final Fantasy XIV, or Zenless Zone Zero. However, MiHoYo wants to encourage fans to come back to Genshin Impact with the Stellar Reunion feature. Here's how it works and when you can get Stellar Reunion to activate.

Stellar Reunion gives you Primogems in Genshin Impact.

What is a Stellar Reunion in Genshin Impact?

First, what exactly is a Stellar Reunion in Genshin Impact? It's a mechanic in which you're given rewards such as Primogems for returning to the game daily after a certain amount of time. The rewards are as thus:

Day 1: 100 Primogems

Day 2: 2 Fragile Resin

Day 3: 100 Primogems

Day 4: 3 Fragile Resin

Day 5: 100 Primogems

Day 6: Northlander Billet Trove

Day 7: 200 Primogems

You can get a total of 500 Primogems to get you back into the swing of this gacha game and hooked once more. The Northlander Billet Trove gives you a four-star weapon of your choosing, including but not limited to a bow and arrow or polearm. In addition, you can unlock three story quests or hangout quests for free.

If that's not enough, you'll get double the rewards from Petrified Trees four times daily. for that week. That's not all either. You're given quests to complete such as unlocking any Statue of the Seven and achieving exploration progress to unlock rewards like Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

You'll have to wait 14 days to activate Stellar Reunion.

How to Activate Stellar Reunion in Genshin Impact

In order to get Stellar Reunion to work in Genshin Impact, you'll need at least to be AR (Adventure Rank) 10 or above. Next, it has to be two weeks since you last logged into Genshin Impact. Perhaps you could spend that time playing other Hoyoverse games like Honkai: Star Rail or Zenless Zone Zero as you wait. There's seriously an abundance of content out there, ready to play. Lastly, you can't activate another Stellar Reunion event for 45 more days. There's a limit placed on your account. Once two weeks have passed (or 45 days), a Stellar Reunion section should appear in your Events section of the game.

Pile Up the Rewards in Genshin Impact

That's not all the rewards you can get in Genshin Impact. You should also check the latest codes given by MiHoYo via social media. When new banner announcement streams pop up, make sure you redeem the codes featured during these presentations quickly as they expire the next day or so. You can get a bunch of Primogems this way. Additionally, check the in-game mailbox as the publisher regularly gives out rewards for errors with the game or server maintenance.