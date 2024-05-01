Key Takeaways Kingdom Hearts Missing Link beta starts May 2 at 7 AM and ends May 10 at 8:59 AM.

Only 3,000 people can access the beta, with a limit of 1,500 players per platform.

Look out for future beta updates by following the game's official Twitter/X account.

Kingdom Hearts Missing Link is the next mobile title to sweep Disney fans off their feet with an all-new story and console-like gameplay. Thankfully, we know when the next Kingdom Hearts Missing Link beta will be.

The Kingdom Hearts Closed Beta begins soon.

What Time Does Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Beta Start?

The next Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Closed Beta begins on May 2 at 7 AM and will run until May 10 at 8:59 AM. This will be active on both iOS and Android platforms.

Unfortunately, the Kingdom Hearts Missing Link beta will be extremely limited. Only 3,000 people will access it as there are a maximum of 1,500 players for each platform. Additionally, the testers have to be residents of the United Kingdom or Australia.

How To Sign Up For Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Beta

As of the time of writing, applications for access to the Kingdom Hearts Missing Link beta are currently closed. The best way to stay up to date on when a future beta takes place is to follow the game's official Twitter/X account.

Related All Final Fantasy Characters In Kingdom Hearts A lot of Square Enix's heroes star in Kingdom Hearts.

If you previously applied to the Kingdom Hearts Missing Link beta, you should look for an email from Square Enix about the test. You might be "Lucky Lucky."

However, you should know that your save data from the beta won't be transferred to the full game. It also doesn't support cross-save from one mobile device to another like Kingdom Hearts Union X once did.

Fans look forward to trying this GPS twist on the Kingdom Hearts series.

Currently, there's no official release date for Kingdom Hearts Missing Link. Speculation from fans suggests that the mobile title releases sometime in 2024.

Hopefully, it hits that date as it has been quite a while since the last Kingdom Hearts title was released. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory launched four years ago in 2020.

Additionally, fans have been restless about the future of the series. No news or trailers for Kingdom Hearts 4 have been shown for more than two years. The debut trailer showcasing Sora fighting a huge heartless in Quadratum is a spectacle, and diehards of the series are desperate to see and hear more.

With the recent release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth out of the way, perhaps more of a marketing focus will be placed on the next mainline entry for the Kingdom Hearts series by developer/publisher Square Enix. With a shift to Unreal Engine 5 for the development of Kingdom Hearts 4, that wait will likely be worth it.