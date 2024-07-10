Key Takeaways Zhu Yuan arrives in Zenless Zone Zero on July 24 as an S-class hero in the Unswerving Bullet Signal Search.

Zhu Yuan is a Pierce-type character, joining other long-range weapon users like Grace, Anton, and Billy Kid.

Unlock Ben Bigger for free after completing Chapter 2 Story 1, while other characters have voice actors from well-known games.

Zenless Zone Zero is soon going to bring in the leader of the Public Security Investigation Team Zhu Yuan. She'll be kicking and shooting her way to dominance on the battlefield. Here's the release date for Zhu Yuan, so you can save up your currency for her.

Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero seems like a tough cookie.

Zhu Yuen will be a part of the Unswerving Bullet Signal Search when she joins the game on July 24. She'll be harder to get than most as she's an S-class hero. The other major characters in the signal search include the bear Ben Bigger and Nicole Demara. It has also been revealed that she'll be a Pierce-type character, just like Grace, Anton, and Billy Kid, who all use long-range weapons. By the way, Ben Bigger is a free character. You'll just need to finish Chapter 2 Story 1 to unlock him, which is cool.

Who is Zhu Yuen's Voice Actor?

Zhu Yuen is played by Alaina Wis. That voice actress has starred as Evelyn in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Darya Saltykova in Penny Blood: Hellbound, and Candice in the horror game Choo-Choo Charles. One of Zhu Yuen's partners in the Public Security Investigation Team is Seth Lowell. This agent is voiced by Nazeeh Tarsha. Some Genshin Impact players may know him as the performer behind Alhaitham. He's also been Smite's Gilgamesh, Bossfight Koga in Paladins, and Korbin in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

The third member of the Investigation Team is Qingyi, voiced by Nier Automata actress Kira Buckland. Buckland's been Lyria from Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Fire Emblem Engage's Eirika, and Edna in Tales of Arise.

Which Characters Are Available Now?

Before July 24, the featured character is Ellen Joe during the Mellow Waveride Signal Search. You have until July 24 to unlock her. The other two featured heroes are Anton Ivanov and Soukaku.

How To Get Pulls in Zenless Zone Zero

There are so many ways to get free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero. First, you'll want to log in daily for the New City Visitor's Passport and other events. Next, go on the daily check-in on Hoyoverse's official website.

Next, when you level up, make sure you redeem your rewards under the Road to Proxy Greatness event. You'll get a lot of Master Tapes and Boopons by taking part. For example, once you reach Level 20, you'll get 10 Master Tapes and 15 Boopons.

Of course, you can buy Polychrome with real-world money. This is the currency used to net you Encrypted Master Tapes and Master Tapes.