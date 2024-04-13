Key Takeaways Cabbage carts can be found in Fortnite; Destroy them quickly with a weapon or pickaxe.

Look for cabbage carts in the Fencing Fields area, and if destroyed, find one near a large factory to the west.

Unlocking the Appa Glider in Fortnite requires purchasing the Elements Pass and completing quests, including landing on water.

The cabbage cart in Fortnite is part of a running gag in the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. One of the quests given by Epic Games is to find one and destroy it; here's where to spot them in the game.

You can find a cabbage cart north of the Fencing Fields next to the road.

Where To Find A Cabbage Cart In Fortnite

A cabbage cart in Fortnite can be spotted in almost every area on the map. However, for this guide, let's focus on the locations within the Fencing Fields area. One is spotted north of the buildings and vineyards beside the road.

To finish your quest to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite, take it out with either your weapon or pickaxe. Make sure you do this quickly, however. While trying to write this guide, someone in a car rammed through it. Now I know how the Cabbage Man felt in The Last Airbender cartoon.

There is a chance the cabbage cart has been destroyed. If that's the case, go west down the road. You'll see a large factory. Beside the road again, you should see another cabbage cart. Hopefully, it hasn't been taken out by a wannabe Dom Toretto again.

How To Unlock The Appa Glider

Unfortunately, it will take a long time to unlock the Appa Glider in Fortnite, and you'll have to buy the Elements Pass as well. We will need to open up six Chakras to get the awesome item, so that means we'll have to wait for weeks for all the quests to unlock.

For example, as of the time of writing, the Earth Chakras won't be released for around two days. The quests are fairly easy, however. Some include landing on the water from the battle bus and dealing 1,000 damage with waterbending. Hopefully, the Earth Chakra quests are just as simple.

If you're looking to get 400 more Chi for your Elements Pass, you'll have to venture into Creator Made Islands. From these levels, you'll need to get 65,000 XP to gain 400 Chi. This is likely to continue to progress as it says that you're only on Stage 1 of 5 from the beginning.