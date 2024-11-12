There are a bunch of decorations in Life is Strange: Double Exposure that can be picked up, and you'll be rewarded with a trophy/achievement if you find them all. They can be easy to miss.

Close

Decorations #1-5

It should be easy to get these decorations as the Chapter Select on the main menu lets you get to each scene quickly. Just make sure you pick "Explore Scene" instead of "Restart Scene," so you don't lose your save progress.

Related Life is Strange: Double Exposure: Where to Find Gingerbread House Chimney The idea of not having a gingerbread house chimney for Moses is absolutely frightful.

Mini Toy Mascot Still Life - Out of the Gutter After clearing the red tarp off the space display, go to the main lobby of the bowling alley. In the middle of it, you'll see a big mascot statue. Underneath it, you'll find its smaller brother, a mini toy mascot. Arcadia Bay Pictures Still Life - Upstairs, Downcast You'll get a flash from the past in this scene. Go downstairs and find the Memories Box on the right-hand side of the main floor. After Max places the memories box away, you'll find some photos left behind. Clean them up and then go upstairs. Put them on the photo wall in Max's bedroom. Puzzle Box Still Life - Back to School Blues Speak to Reggie while Max is outside. He's trying to figure out how to solve the Abraxas puzzle box. Take it from the ground and solve the box's first puzzle after asking the student about the box in a conversation. Find the bird on the puzzle box and then Reggie will use his lighter on it to reveal a hidden bird. Place it on the man's shoulder. The box is now yours. Origami Flower Still Life - Back to School Blues Before meeting Yasmin, go to the main circle where the Caledon statue is. On a nearby bench, you'll find an Origami Flower. Rotate it and you'll read "unfold me." Rotate it to its top and unfold it. Flip it again and unfold once more. Rose Still Life - Back to School Blues After speaking to Yasmin (press R1 or RB to skip most cutscenes by the way), head to the main hallway. You'll be pushed by Loretta to answer her questions. After that, you'll find a few Abraxas kids handing off roses to fellow students. They're near Lucas' Office and the bicycle painting. You can take a black rose from the table behind them. It's kinda pretty.

Close

Decorations #6-9

Therapist Business Card Penumbra - By The Horns Before asking questions about Safi's car, go inside the Fine Arts Building. Then turn left to the Admin Building. On the right side, near the portal to the other reality, you'll see the Stress Relief Kiosk to help with grief over Safi's death. Look at it and then take the Therapist's Business Card. Moustache #1 Penumbra - By The Horns Go to the Admin Building's library. Look at the Busts on the bookshelves. Someone has added some cheeky moustaches on the busts around the room. Remove them. Moustache #2 Penumbra - By The Horns Go to the Admin Building's library. Look at the Busts on the bookshelves. Someone has added some cheeky moustaches on the busts around the room. Remove them. Moustache #3 Penumbra - By The Horns Go to the Admin Building's library. Look at the Busts on the bookshelves. Someone has added some cheeky moustaches on the busts around the room. Remove them.

Once you've collected all the decorations, the Clutterbug trophy or achievement should pop on the screen. Only 6.8% of players have earned it on PlayStation consoles as of the time of writing. You can also slip Safi the bottle cap or re-arrange some paintings at Amanda's bar to get a trophy or achievement.