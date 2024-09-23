Casey's Key in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has mysteriously gone missing, and it's nowhere to be seen around Mean Street. Hopefully, our hero can spot the lost item and return it to its owner; otherwise, you can't proceed in the story. We wouldn't want that, would we?

Casey's Key Location in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Casey's Key has been lost somewhere near the ice cream shop in Mean Street in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. You can check the map, and there's a key on the left side of the screen that tells you where each location is. You can also see where the ice cream shop is by seeing two pillars that look exactly like a classic vanilla cone. While facing the ice cream shop, take the left path. You'll see a black-and-white cartoon cow in a gown called Gertrude. She's walking near a circular drain that's orange and brown/green. Use your green thinner to remove it, revealing the key underneath. Jump inside to grab it. Reseal it with your paint if you'd like to.

After getting the key, return it to Casey in the Emporium. It is to the west of the Detective Agency and north of the City Hall, where Pete is standing. After completing this task, you can move on to the next part of the campaign, OsTown. A Power Spark is given to you. Hand it over to Gremlin Markus, who's opposite the theatre. He'll activate the projector that will take you to OsTown.

A film reel is hidden behind a metal grate.

Thru the Mirror Tips

When you first start the level, have Mickey jump on the bed. If you remember correctly, from the game's tutorial and/or demo, you'll know Mickey has a ground pound now. This wasn't available in the original game. If you've forgotten how to do this move, press the triangle button (or Y with an Xbox controller). You can rebound into the attic above with a second double jump afterward. 25 E-Tickets will be waiting for you.

From this room, it may be confusing where to go next. If you remember the beginning of the game, Mickey phased through a portrait to get to Yen Sid's room. The same method of travel applies here. Jump on to the fireplace and into the portrait to get to the next part of the level.

Once you arrive, start jumping on top of the flying cards. Double jump your way up to the platform on the left with the purple, green, brown, and blue books. If you need to get some extra height, use a spin attack. Then, use the cards to get to the left side of the level. From here, you'll notice a film reel hiding behind the metal grate. Pick it up. The next film reel is on a shelf of clothes. Double jump across to get to the second reel.

As you reach the other side of the level, you'll teleport to a reflected version of the first room. Jump on the bed again and ground pound it to get to the attic again. This time, some behind-the-scenes art is waiting to be picked up.

