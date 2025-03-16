If there’s one thing Monster Hunter Wilds does well, it’s actually hunting monsters. There’s a vast arsenal of weapons to choose from to hunt your prey (or predators in some cases), but sometimes you just want a big bomb to set off. Well, that’s what the Devil’s Blight has to offer, but you will need to gather the necessary ingredients and craft such contraptions.

What is Devil’s Blight?

Devil’s Blight is a rare mushroom that can be harvested, mostly found at the end game of Monster Hunter Wilds. While it is rarely used in any crafting recipe, it is found in the Mega Barrel Bomb craft, which comes in handy for post-game content.

Barrel Bombs are upgraded through Fire Herbs and Small Bombs, and then these can be upgraded to Large Barrel Bombs with Gunpowder. Once you have these Large Barrel Bombs, they can be upgraded to the Mega Barrel Bombs through Devil’s Blight. Unlike the others, this can be rolled towards a target due to its size, and doesn’t need to be triggered via a projectile or strike.

Where to Find Devil’s Blight

Oilwell Basin