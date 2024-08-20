Key Takeaways Emma Frost can be found at the Raft on the western side of the map, make sure to gear up before facing her.

Emma Frost in Fortnite is a tough boss to face, and she's fairly difficult to spot if you don't know where to look. Thankfully, we have her exact location and we know how to take her out to get a useful medallion.

Emma Frost in Fortnite is spotted in the western section of the map in an area called The Raft.

Emma Frost Fortnite Location

Emma Frost can be spotted in Fortnite by visiting the Raft on the western section of the map. Keep in mind that this won't work in Fortnite Reload and only applies to the regular battle royale modes, which thankfully includes Zero Build as well. It's nearby the water and the sandy areas of this current Fortnite world. Once you get there, it will be busy. Reach one of the four towers on the corners of the building to get some good loot. You'll want to try to get full shields and an array of weapons before fighting Emma Frost.

The villain herself is sitting on a throne on the first floor. Her glamorous room is near the prison cells. You'll know she's still on the map if her health bar appears on the screen. When you begin to fight her, she'll activate her crystal armor. At first, she'll take 0 damage but she'll get stunned after a few shots to the head. Otherwise, it will eventually fade away. After that, her crystal armor fades. Attack her with everything you've got but keep an eye on nearby enemies like other players or Latvarian goons piling nearby. You can get taken out so quickly by either foe. If you need space from Emma Frost, make sure to run to the other room, take care of the guards, heal up, and then get back into action.

Eliminating X-Men's Emma Frost is best done with a squad rather than yourself. It can be challenging otherwise with so many players entering the area. It's currently very popular, and you can get taken out in an instant. Make sure you have backup if you can invite your friends to a Fortnite session.

What does Emma Frost Drop?

Once she's defeated, she'll drop a special medallion, her own mythic Striker AR, and a bunch of decent weapons. The latter seems to be random, but the loot is usually decent. What you want to care about is the medallion, however. It pulses out a scan, revealing enemies nearby you. It does happen randomly, but it can be very helpful, especially in tight situations. It has a light recoil and a strong accuracy. It's equipped with a red dot sight, and sadly this can't be changed if that scope is not your vibe.

