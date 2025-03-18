There’s nothing more exciting than taking down a big bad monster, but doing so can be difficult in Monster Hunter Wilds. That’s why we have various mushrooms and herbs to help with survival. With the Exciteshroom, it offers a unique way of retreating from a fight without having to worry about a giant monster on your trail, and a means of exhausting a monster’s ability to throw out attacks. The Exciteshroom isn’t something to be passed on.

Related Where to Find Mandragora in Monster Hunter Wilds The rather rare but highly important Mandragora in Monster Hunter Wild is used to craft crucial items.

What are Exciteshrooms?