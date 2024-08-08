Key Takeaways Find Lakelight Lilies by lakes in Fontaine, a region inspired by France

Use glider to navigate through Loch Urania for Lakelight Lilies. Weeping Willow of the Lake is a better spot.

To fully ascend Emilie, gather 168 Lakelight Lilies, 46 Golden Melody Fragments, and more materials.

Furina and Emilie in Genshin Impact require you to find Lakelight Lilies to help them ascend. They're in a specific location within the beautiful region of Fontaine, inspired by France. Here's where to find these stunning flowers.

Lakelight Lilies can be found east of the Court of Fontaine in Genshin Impact.

Lakelight Lilies Location in Genshin Impact

Lakelight Lilies in Genshin Impact are spotted east of the Court of Fontaine in the lakes of the land across the water. Look around Loch Urania and the Weeping Willow of the Lake as they're the two main areas you'll find these flowers. You can find up to 74, but you can visit your friends' worlds in Co-Op Mode to get more of this material. Once you arrive in one of the two major lakes, you'll find Lakelight Lilies glowing in blue.

Lakelight Lilies in Genshin Impact can be spotted near the water.

They have a crystal-like stalk and typically stand near the water. Some may be hiding behind bushes as well. The Weeping Willow of the Lake is an easier location to spot Lakelight Lilies, especially if you haven't calmed Loch Urania yet. Loch Urania is initially a blustery area that pushes your characters back with a gust. Thankfully, you can use your glider to get around okay. Once you've found all the Lakelight Lilies in Loch Urania, you'll find a couple more down the river flowing west as well. To ascend Emilie fully, you'll need a total of 168 Lakelight Lilies, which is no easy feat.

15 Lakelight Lilies, like Spring of the First Dewdrops, can also be bought from Pahsiv, for 2 Tidalga. They're sea creatures that can be picked up underwater. She will be standing inside a cave to the north of Loch Urania, but you won't find her there until you finish the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quests.

Other Ascension Materials for Emilie

In addition to the 168 Lakelight Lilies, you'll need the following to ascend Emilie to her max level:

46 Fragments of a Golden Melody

1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9 Nagadus Emerald Fragments

9 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

18 Meshing Gears

30 Mechanical Spur Gears

36 Artificed Dynamic Gears

420,000 Mora

The Fragments of a Golden Melody by defeating the Statue of Marble and Brass. You'll need to finish the Shadow Over Petrichor world quest first to unlock this boss.

Next, the Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones are obtained by defeating the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom bosses. You can also get it from the Guardian of Apep's Oasis. If you have the lesser materials, you can also use alchemy to blend them together into its stronger forms.

Mora can be gained quickly by finishing quests, completing Daily Commissions, opening chests, and redeeming codes offered by Genshin Impact's social media. These are essential as they are used to level up your characters and weapons constantly. Lastly, the Meshing Gears are dropped by common enemies such as the Annihilation Specialist Mek and other machines in the Fontaine area.