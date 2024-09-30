The Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact is hard to spell, but thankfully, it's relatively easy to find if you know where to look. Once you've found this resource, you can ascend two characters, Yanfei and Beidou.

Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact is spotted around Mingyun Village.

Noctilucous Jade Location

Noctilucous Jade can primarily be spotted around the Mingyun Village area in Liyue. It's slightly west of the Dragonspine region. Noctilucous Jade is a bit odd, however, as it's formed of hard blue rocks within caves and on cliffs. You'll need a heavy sword user like Chongyun to break it open and get the Jade. It also helps to select the character you want to ascend, go to the leveling screen, tapping right on the D-Pad and then having the resource appear on your mini-map. Once you've collected all the resources in one blue circle, it disappears off the map.

Search high and low for the resource. They can be hidden on higher points of a mountain behind shrubbery. Half a dozen can be spotted on the top of a mountain northwest of Liyue Harbor. There are 55 total Noctilucous Jades in the world at one time, according to the Genshin Interactive Map by Appsample. Despite this, it is harder to find the Capybara Boss randomly.

Thankfully, 15 Noctilucous Jades can be bought from three separate shops as well. Fengtai sells them at Yilong Wharf, Quiwei has these Jades at her store in Port Ormos in Sumeru (not Liyue weirdly), and Shitou stocks them at Liyue Harbor. They all restock after three days. Each Jade costs 1,000 Mora.

Search caves for Noctilucous Jades.

How Many Noctilucous Jades are Required to Ascend Yanfei?

You'll need a combined 168 Noctilucous Jades to fully ascend Yanfei to level 90. You'll also require various materials:

The Agnidus Agate materials in Genshin Impact are dropped from several bosses, including the Statue of Marble and Brass, Emperor of Fire and Iron, Primo Geovishap, Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvine, and others. You can also craft the Agnidus Agate materials into higher forms through the crafting system. Other characters like Amber, Bennett, Lyney, Gaming, and other pyro users use Agnidus Agate materials to ascend in Genshin Impact.

The Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golen Raven Insignias are dropped by Treasure Hoarder enemies found all over Teyvat. Thankfully, they're much easier to take down. Juvenile Jades are obtained by defeating the Primo Geovishap boss.