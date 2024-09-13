The Quenepa Berry in Genshin Impact can be found few and far between, but you'll need them to ascend Kachina to higher levels. It can be spotted within remote areas within the Natlan region.

Close

Quenepa Berry Location

While exploring Natlan, you'll want to run around Teticpac Peak, Scions of the Canopy, and the pathway between the Stadium of the Sacred Flame and Sulfurous Veins to find these fruits. Quenepa Berries usually spawn in nearby bushes and trees. The Quenepa Berries grow on green and orange plants. They're blue fruit that lie on these plants at the top. Some of them, however, are strangely on the ground.

Related Genshin Impact: Capybara Boss Location This capybara boss is adorable in Genshin Impact but don't underestimate it.

One of the best spots for Quenepa Berries in Genshin Impact is on the waterfall south of the Scions of the Canopy area. There are about 12 Quenepa Berries that spawn in one small spot. Another 12 spawn east of the Statue of the Seven, which's north of the Scions of the Canopy area, but these are on the ground nearby the bushes.

Kachina in Genshin Impact is so adorable!

How Many Quenepa Berries Do You Need to Ascend Kachina?

To fully ascend Kachina, you'll need a total of 168 Quenepa Berries. This will be a tall task, at least as of the time of writing, as there are so few Quenepa Berries to pick up in the open world. Be patient and you'll get there eventually. You can find other ascension materials like Lakelight Lilies and Spring of the First Dewdrops while you wait for the Quenepa Berries to respawn. In order to ascend Kachina, you'll need more than Quenepa Berries.

Sentry's Wooden Whistles and above are dropped from defeated Flowing Blade enemies all over Natlan. You can also turn lesser resources like Wooden Whistles into higher-value items like Metal Whistles (and so on) with the crafting system. Overripe Flamegranates are harder to come by as you have to take down the Kongamato boss. Increasing the world level will improve your chances of getting higher-value resources.

While exploring Natlan, you'll want to run around Teticpac Peak, Scions of the Canopy, and the pathway between the Stadium of the Sacred Flame and Sulfurous Veins to find these fruits.

If you need some Mora, there are multiple ways of getting it. One of the best options is to have your characters go on expeditions at the Adventurer's Guild. It can stack pretty quickly this way. Beating golden leylines all around the open world of Teyvat also earns you Mora. One in the Stormterror's Lair, for example, gives you 52,000 Mora each time you complete it.