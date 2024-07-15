Key Takeaways Rainbow Trout is common in Disney Dreamlight Valley, easiest to catch in Peaceful Meadow.

Seared Rainbow Trout recipe requires tomato, onion, and fish. Ingredients available at Goofy's Stall.

Seared Rainbow Trout dish boosts energy, yields Star Coins, and helps with Dreamlight tasks.

Rainbow Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a key ingredient in some recipes within the game. The easiest recipe you can make with it is Seared Rainbow Trout, which is made with three ingredients.

Rainbow Trout is best found at the Peaceful Meadow in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Rainbow Trout Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rainbow Trout can be found in the Peaceful Meadow and Forest of Valor. If you have the DLC, A Rift in Time, you can also spot it in The Oasis. The best spot, in my opinion, is the Peaceful Meadow. Find the patches of water within the area and look for a splash of white on the surface. Summon your fishing rod to your hands and release the cast like Goofy in A Goofy Movie. Goofy is also known as the Clumsy Villager.

The Rainbow Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty common drop. Within five minutes, I was able to get five or so. Within that same period in the Forest of Valor, I only found other fish species. Once you've caught the Rainbow Trout, you can eat it for a minuscule 300 Energy or sell it for 50 Star Coins at Goofy's Stall. To make the most out of the Rainbow Trout, however, you'll want to cook with it.

Seared Rainbow Trout is worth more money than the uncooked fish.

Seared Rainbow Trout Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest recipe to make with Rainbow Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Seared Rainbow Trout. All you need is a tomato and an onion alongside this scaly fish. You can get tomatoes from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. The seeds are 8 Star Coins each, while the fruit itself is 33 Star Coins. Onions can also be purchased at Goofy's Stall, but you'll need to travel to the one in the Forest of Valor. The seeds are 50 Star Coins, and the onion itself is 255 Star Coins. If you're running low on cash, these seeds should grow quickly. Tomatoes grow in 25 minutes when watered, while onions take an hour or so. Perhaps you could watch a movie like the underrated Treasure Planet or the fantastic Elemental while you wait.

Once you have all the ingredients together, go to any cooking station and assemble the ingredients. The Seared Rainbow Trout will get you 889 Energy if consumed and 338 Star Coins if sold. It will also contribute to your Dreamlight tasks. For example, if you cook 70 fish-based meals, you'll get 300 Dreamlight. You can also sell 300 meals for another 300 Dreamlight. It might be little, but it all counts.

If you want to make a dessert to follow up the dinner, you could make a Meringue Pie and Hot Cocoa.