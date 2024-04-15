Key Takeaways Find Secretary No. 8 at Central Station.

Locate Secretary No. 24 in the AW District office.

All Water Brother IV cannot be found in the game.

One of the optional tasks in the indie game Harold Halibut is to find Secretary No. 8. It doesn't give any clues as to where he's located; thankfully, we were able to spot him.

Secretary No. 8 can be found at the Central Station in Harold Halibut.

Where Can You Find Secretary No. 8 In Harold Halibut?

Secretary No. 8 is someone you'll want to contact early on in the game. In the PDA, it's marked as an optional task for Harold to complete. Thankfully, he's easy to find. Go to one of the water lifts in the base and head towards Central Station. It's the first option to press, and there's a pink symbol next to the text. I wish BioShock's Rapture was this easy to navigate.

Once you've arrived, look for the desk to the right of the 2e lift and left of the 4a lift. Secretary No. 8 should be standing behind it. Speak to him, and then he'll talk to you about a wayward fourth brother. You'll need to talk to Secretary No. 24 to find out more. He's at the All Water Office.

Where To Find Secretary No. 24 In Harold Halibut

If you've forgotten where the All Water Office is, don't worry. Go to the 4a lift from Central Station, and you should see the option to go to the AW District. After arriving, proceed through the office past the projection of Secretary No. 1. Turn left and go into a doorway with a green light above it. You'll find Secretary No. 24 here. You'll find out the fourth brother didn't study enough for the role and that he didn't want to work for All Water Corp. It seems like he's chosen a gastronomical career.

Can All Water Brother IV be found?

Unfortunately, the brother isn't at the underwater base, at least not at this point in the game. You can find out more about him by talking to the Secretary Brothers at Central Station and then Agora Arcades in that order. The task will then be completed.

There is a fast way to get around the underwater base in Harold Halibut. If you're on the PS5, you can hold the square button to make the protagonist run rather than walk.