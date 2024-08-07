Key Takeaways Dive underwater near Fort Charybdis Ruins to find Spring of Dewdrops for Navia's ascension.

Locate blueish-purple bubbles hugging walls and plants underwater, use Lyney for easy detection.

Obtain Spring of Dewdrops from Pahsiv after completing specific quests, along with other ascension materials.

Genshin Impact is home to many materials for character ascension and Spring of the First Dewdrops could be some of the most beautiful. They're waiting for you underwater in a specific location, and once you pick them up, you can use them to ascend Navia's level.

The Spring of the First Dewdrops are spotted underwater west of the Fort Charybdis Ruins.

Spring of the First Dewdrops Genshin Impact Location

There are a total of 74 Spring of the First Dewdrops in Genshin Impact at one particular time. They're all located underwater west of the Fort Charybdis Ruins and east of the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. It's also southeast of the Court of Fontaine and south of Opera Epiclese. Once you head to the area and go underwater, try to find sparkling bluish-purple bubbles nearby plants and sea anemones.

Unlike regular bubbles, they're staying relatively still rather than rising up. That's the best way to spot them. They're not out in the open, they're usually hugging walls or plants within the water. Make sure to dive further down the water and go up to spot them all. To make the process easier, you can have Lyney in your party. He can detect the material for you and it will show up in your mini-map.

Can You Buy Spring of the First Dewdrops?

Yes, you can get 15 Spring of the First Dewdrops from Pahsiv in Loch Urania. It's northwest of the Weeping Willow of the Lake and northeast of the Fountain of Lucine. Unfortunately, you can't access her shop until you've finished the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quests. She'll sell you the Spring of the Dewdrops for two Tidalga, which are swimming nearby the Spring of the First Dewdrops. You can grab them easily in Genshin Impact.

What Other Ascension Materials Do You Need for Navia?

In order to ascend Navia further, you'll need more than Spring of the First Dewdrops. She'll also require the following to fully upgrade her:

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

Prithiva Topas Silver

Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Prithiva Topaz Chunk

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

Transoceanic Pearl

Transoceanic Chunk

Transoceanic Crystal

420,000 Mora in total

You'll get the Artificed Spare Clockwork Component from Coppelius by fighting the Icewind Suite boss slightly northwest from the Fountain of Lucine fast travel point.

Transoceanic Pearls and its other incarnations by defeating Fontemer Aberrants and redeeming Stardust at the Stardust Exchange. Characters like Freminet and Clorinde also use Transoceanic Pearls to ascend so you'll want to get a lot of these. Lastly, the Prithiva Topas Silver and higher materials of this type by taking out bosses like Andrius and Azhdaha. The Geo Hypostasis is also an option. Man, all of this work makes you want to give it a rest for two weeks and activate the Stellar Reunion event.