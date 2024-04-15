Where to find the Fish Food In Harold Halibut

Key Takeaways Find Cyrus to get Fish Food in Harold Halibut.

Feed the fish in Harold's apartment next to the window.

Return to Cyrus for an optional conversation about the fish food taste.

One of the first tasks given to you is to find Fish Food in Harold Halibut. You'll need to find Cyrus in this indie game to do this; here's where to spot this nerdy guy.

Cyrus can help you get Fish Food in Harold Halibut.

Where to find Cyrus in Harold Halibut

In order to feed your fish in Harold's apartment, you'll need to visit Cyrus. Thankfully, he's in the same area as our protagonist. Leave his apartment by walking through the left door next to the green plant. You don't need to interact with the lever; it's for storage. The camera slowly shifts to the pipe-filled hallway. If you don't want Harold to keep walking slowly, you can rush him by holding the square button on the PS5. It's likely SHIFT on PC.

Once you see signage for the Lounge and Level 1, go down the stairs to Harold's right. Pass the toilet at the bottom of the first set of stairs, and keep going down. You should now see signage for the Filtration Pump 014F. Take a left and run down the hallway. You'll see a last set of signage leading the way towards the Botanical Concepts 022F room. Head that direction. You'll see Cyrus in a white cap and beige shorts attending to some plants. Talk to him.

The Fish can be fed in Harold's apartment at the far back.

Where to give the Fish Food in Harold Halibut

Once you've gathered the Fish Food from Cyrus, head back to the apartment. Remember to go back up the stairs and head to the right. Keep in mind, however, there's a resident named Chris you can speak to in the Lounge at the top of the staircase. He has fabulous blonde hair and a muscular body like Fabio.

Regardless, when you finally get back to the apartment, head to the window area. You'll see a device to the right of it and next to the kitchen. You should see a GPS-like signal above the machine; it's an indicator to say you can interact with it. On PlayStation devices, you can press the cross button to feed the fish.

Now that's done, go back to Cyrus for an optional conversation with him about how the fish food tastes. It might be best to get accustomed to each area. Other games of the genre like the Monkey Island series and Broken Age revolve around exploration.