There are some odd things you can find in the open world of Genshin Impact, and one of those is a random goat wedding with squirrels overlooking the proceedings. If you manage to find it, you'll also get a chest for discovering this event.

Goat Wedding Location

You'll spot the goat wedding in Genshin Impact by going east of the Yilong Wharf. It's located within the newer Liyue area that was added in January 2024. Cross past the river and go up some mountains to find an open field of grass. You'll see a few goats standing in the distance. Next to them are some rocks with squirrels overlooking the two goats coming together. It looks like they're witnessing an event.

Walk over to the spare rock in the middle of the two pairs of squirrels standing up. A new common chest pops up as a result. It will include some basics like 2 Primogems, a Travelling Doctor's Pocket Watch, and some Enhancement Ore. Nothing special, but hey, this event's cool to witness in the game.

Another Secret

There's a secret boss in the realm of Natlan if you're interested in a fight rather than a wedding. Head over to the Coatepec Mountain area of the Natlan region and go east from the celestial temple to find a monolith-like object within rocks. Interact with it, and you'll face a tough but unlikely boss, a Capybara. Don't underestimate it. If you get hit, it will take a heavy amount of damage from your HP. You'll get rewarded well for defeating it in your Achievements.

How to Succeed in Genshin Impact

It's quite often players get frustrated with Genshin Impact and drop out of it after a while. There are some ways to get back into Genshin Impact or remain playing, however. You'll want to keep up with all your characters' stats to be mighty in battle. If you're struggling, try to enhance your weapons and talents more. Additionally, make sure you're using elemental reactions to the fullest. For example, use a pyro move from Hu Tao and then electrify your opponents with Razer's abilities. You can also splash your foes with Barbara and then freeze them in place with Chongyun's cryo powers.

Also, make sure you have the right artifacts on your characters. Enhance them and choose the right buffs with your artifacts to maximize your damage potential.