Final Fantasy XIV saw six new emotes added in the latest 7.1 patch, with only four of them being readily available to the masses. There’s the Water, Attend, Ohokaliy, and of course, the Shake Drink emote. Each of them have their own means of obtaining, with some being as simple as to pick up from a vendor, while others, such as Attend, requiring you to participate in modes such as PvP.

Related How to Obtain the Cyberpunk Jacket in FFXIV: Dawntrail The glamours continue to impress as Dawntrail features a cyberpunk-esque jacket for us to throw on.

What is the Shake Drink Emote?

The Shake Drink Emote falls into the category of locating and finding the correct vendor to obtain. It's readily available as of November 12, 2024 in the latest Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail patch, giving players the ability to shake their stuff like a bartender. It’s a simple emote that has the character pick up a cocktail shaker and simply shake it back and forth.

The best part of this emote is that it loops infinitely. While some emotes are one and done, which can be disappointing, the Shake Emote can go on forever if you so please. Imagine the possibilities this could have in roleplaying settings such as bars or clubs. Outside these settings, it might not have the most use, but it’s still a fun emote that even comes with its own sound effect.

How to Get the Shake Drink Emote

Close

Now the question is, where exactly is the Shake Drink emote located? As you might imagine, the correct answer is in the Golden Saucer. There’s no better setting to obtain this emote than one of the biggest and most bombastic settings in the game. It may not be a bar, but it's bordering on a casino mixed with a theme park vibe.

Head up to the main desk, where you probably have gone numerous times before to do your daily Mini Cactpot mini-game, and slide to the left of that broker. You'll meet with the Gold Saucer Attendant <Prize Claim> who has various goodies to choose from with your hard-earned MGP. Talk to him and go down to the Prize Exchange (Registrable Miscellany) section.

Here are all the biggest prizes the Gold Saucer has to offer, from 4 million MGP mounts to emotes. Halfway down the section, you'll come across “Ballroom Etiquette – Fancy Beverages,” which is the Shake Drink Emote. Grab that for 50,000 MGP and put it to good use.

How to Make 50,000 MGP

If you don’t have 50,000 MGP lying around, there are various methods of quickly obtaining it. For starters, the Mini Cactpot Broker will give you a daily scratch card that you should try to line up 1-2-3 or 7-8-9 in order to get the maximum prize. Past that, there are events (GATEs) every twenty minutes you can partake in to earn quick cash.

You can also try your hand at Triple Triad for a bit of MGP here and there, along with Chocobo Racing. More than anything, though, these should be done just for your weekly Challenge Log as those dish out a considerable amount of MGP as well. Finally, there’s the weekly Fashion Report (X: 7.2 Y: 7.3) that can net you 60,000 MGP alone if you’re able to score at least an 80 on their scale.