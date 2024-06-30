Key Takeaways Complete the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event task by hanging out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers various tasks and duties to complete for rewards like tokens and friendship level increases.

Increase friendship levels by talking to characters daily, hanging out, and setting preferences for tasks like mining or gathering.

Hanging out with a character with the initials M.M. is one of the tasks given to you during the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Thankfully, it's an easy quest to complete in this PC and console game if you know exactly who the character is.

Hang out with Mickey in Disney Dreamlight Valley to finish this quest.

It's Mickey Mouse!

Mickey Mouse is the character that represents the initials M.M in Disney Dreamlight Valley You might feel silly now, but open up the world map and you should see his icon pop up. Highlight it, and the game will give you a path to follow. You can also fast travel to his nearest location. Once you've found the famous mouse who began it all, speak to him and ask to hang out.

Related Review: Disney Illusion Island Disney Illusion Island is a great all-ages platform-adventure that works hard to appeal to players of any skill level.

This quest from the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event requires you to hang out with the big cheese for 15 minutes. You can leave the game on the background, like I did, and the quest should complete when you get back. You'll get 10 tokens for your trouble. These tokens can be redeemed for many items, including Moonstones, an Imperial Gong, a Carved Dragon Mask, Floating Paper Lanterns, and finally Mulan's Green Hanfu outfit.

What Other Duties Are There To Complete?

There's a bunch of Disney Dreamlight Valley Duties to complete while persuing the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path. Some include:

Banishing the Forgetting 30 times

Fishing 15 times

Give a clumsy Villager his favorite gifts

Becoming a 3-star chef

Chatting with a robot companion twice

Serving up six dishes at Chez Remy

Using your pickaxe 20 times

Each task can take longer than others, and there are different reward values. For example, going fishing gives you 20 coins instead of spending time with Mickey, which offers 10. You can certainly do some at the same time.

How to find Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to Increase Friendship Levels in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your friendship level with different characters like Mulan increases, giving you even more rewards. There are multiple ways to get that level higher.

First, you'll want to simply talk to them every day. They'll get a big boost to their level just by doing that. Next, you can hang out with your friends just like Mickey Mouse. While you're doing tasks, the bar will go up. Basically, try to have a friend hanging out with you, while you're gathering ingredients for a meal like Potato Leek Soup.

While performing tasks, keep note of what your Disney friend is associated with. If you choose to have them prefer mining, their level will improve while you're using a pickaxe. If you had them set to gather, plant and pick up crops from the ground or trees. The best strategy to get friendship levels up is to set them to gather and then plant Wheat. The crop can be picked up so quickly (a minute or so), so you'll see their level rise rapidly.