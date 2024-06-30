Key Takeaways Identify Goofy as the Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Provide Goofy with three gifts: they could be Grilled Fish, Garlic, and Kingfish.

Complete this Majesty and Magnolias Star Path quest for 20 Magnolia Tokens.

The Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley is about to receive a bunch of gifts from you if you can correctly name him. Once you figure out who he is, you might kick yourself for not knowing sooner. Here's an explanation of whom the Clumsy Villager is and how to finish his specific quest in this PC and console game.

The Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Goofy

As part of the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path, one of the duties to complete is to give a Clumsy Villager three of his favorites. Disney Dreamlight Valley is asking you to provide three gifts for Goofy, one of Mickey's best friends. Find the dog-like being on the map and then highlight his icon to make the game show you a path to him. You can also fast-travel to his nearest location if you've unlocked the well in that biome.

Goofy needs gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Three Gifts for Goofy

The gifts you'll need for Goofy will likely be different from what I've experienced. In my game, he wanted Grilled Fish, Garlic, and Kingfish. You can make Grilled Fish by selecting any kind of fish and then cooking it by itself at any campfire or oven, including Chez Remy's. Garlic sprouts in the Forest of Valor, and you can pick it up from the ground. Lastly, Kingfish can be obtained by fishing in blue ripples at Dazzle Beach. The only time you can get Kingfish, however, is during the night.

Once you've gathered all three of Goofy's gifts, head back to him and hand them over. You'll then finish your task in the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path. You'll get 20 Magnolia Tokens for your trouble.

Basil is the "B" herb in Disney Dreamlight Valley

What Herb Starts with a B in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Another quest the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path asks of you is to find a herb that begins with a B. Thankfully, it's easy to get: it's Basil. Head over to the Peaceful Meadow and look for a herb growing in the ground. You'll need to pick up 25 of these, so it may take multiple visits to the Peaceful Meadow area to collect all of them. You'll get 10 Magnolia Tokens for completing this.

Something else that might pop up is hanging out with someone who has the initials M.M. If you have no idea who that is, that's Mickey! Simply walk up to him and ask them to hang out. After that, have them near you for at least 15 minutes before they peace out.