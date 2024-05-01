Key Takeaways Akuma's inclusion in Tekken 7 was always part of the narrative from the start.

Akuma's role in the story involves seeking vengeance on the Mishima family to end the devil gene.

No guest characters are featured in Tekken 8, with Akuma being a DLC character for Street Fighter 6.

Akuma in Tekken 7 is a formidable character to come across, especially when you account his ranged attacks. His inclusion, however, has been confusing for long time fans of Bandai Namco's series.

Akuma in Tekken 7 is devastating as a fighter.

The Reason Why Akuma's In Tekken 7

Street Fighter villain Akuma is a standout fighter in Tekken 7. His fireballs are terrifying to come across in this melee-focused game and he was a tough boss to fight against in the main storyline. While Akuma is seen by most as a guest character, Tekken 7 director Katsuhiro Harada said that his inclusion was always going to be a part of the narrative from the very beginning.

Related Tekken 8 Reaches Over Two Million Copies Sold in First Month of Release After launching on January 26, 2024, the critically-acclaimed fighting game has sold over two million copies worldwide.

"Harada says that wasn’t a collaboration because he was part of the storyline, but he was the only one who was there from the start, the others were added later," said Michael Murray, who translated for Harada to Gaming Bible. Other characters that joined the Tekken 7 roster included Final Fantasy XV's Noctis, Fatal Fury's Geese Howard, and strangely, The Walking Dead's Negan.

How Does Akuma Fit Into The Story?

Akuma is a fighter that was saved by Heihachi's wife Kazuma, and in return for saving his life, he promised to kill Heihachi and his son Kazuya. This is likely to end the line of the devil gene in the Mishima family.

Akuma fights Heihachi in Tekken 7.

Will Tekken 8 Have Guest Characters?

As of the time of writing, no guest characters are featured in Tekken 8, the latest entry in the series. They are also not involved in the main storyline. Akuma is unlikely to join Tekken 8, at least not in the near future. That's because he will be a DLC character for Street Fighter 6 on May 22. For Tekken 8, however, the DLC so far has featured Eddy Gordo and Polish Prime Minister Lidia Sobieska, who are both returning fighters.

Many fans have been wishing for Tifa in Tekken 8 as a DLC character. She would be perfect as she's a fisticuff fighter who can pummel her foes and utilize magic for extravagant combos. Whoever the next fighter is, we do know for sure two more characters are joining the roster in the Fall and Winter seasons. If you didn't get the season pass, each character costs $7.99 each.