Key Takeaways Romance is not available during Early Access for Ova Magica, but it will be included in the full game.

LGBT+ characters will be present in Ova Magica, but no details on pronouns and identities are provided.

13 unique characters with individual stories will be available as Bachelors and Bachelorettes in Ova Magica.

PC game Ova Magica is an adorable blend of monster collecting and a farming sim. However, can you find romance with the townsfolk in Ova Magica and discover true love? Here's everything we know.

Can You Romance Characters in Ova Magica?

During the Steam Early Access period, some features aren't available until the full 1.0 release. Unfortunately, that is the case with romance in Ova Magica. There are plans to include romance elements into the farming sim/monster collector, but you'll have to wait right now. "Romance [and] marriage [are] not available in Early Access yet but [will be available] for [the] full game," says the official Steam page. While you wait for dates and marriages to be added to Ova Magica, you can deepen relationships to get special events, items, and buildings that can be added to your own Clover Town. Gain those levels and then once the features added, you'll be ready to go.

Related Review: Rune Factory 4 Special Anyone looking for that farming itch with a dash of adventuring should absolutely play Rune Factory 4 Special.

Will There be LGBT+ Characters in Ova Magica?

ClaudiatheDev, the German studio behind the game, has confirmed on X there will be LGBT+ characters in Ova Magica. However, no specifics have been given on these characters' pronouns and identities.

All Bachelors and Bachelorettes in Ova Magica

At this point, there are 13 characters you can meet, and each has their own story to tell. The Bachelors and Bachelorettes include:

Jade

Ruby

Lapis

Lazuli

Citrine

Flint

Charoi

Emerald

Jasper

Opal

Garnet

Saphir

Carnelian

Farming Games with Romanceable Characters

There are plenty of farming games, even some with RPG elements, that feature romance in their games while you wait for Ova Magica to add it.

Stardew Valley, a game that ClaudiatheDev is inspired by, features 12 different characters to befriend and fall in love with. "Traits are exaggerated, but everyone in this world could be someone you would interact with in real life with the volume turned up," said our Switch review for Stardew Valley. There is a layer of believability with the cast that most games lack and would definitely benefit from having because it makes caring about the game's events much easier.

There's also the Rune Factory series, a 3D-action RPG with farming elements. While Rune Factory 5 needed a bit of technical polish, the art style is vibrant and lovely to look at. You can also have relationships and marriages with the residents of this game. Getting to love the people around you seems to be a core component of the genre.