Zenless Zone Zero on Xbox would be fantastic for fans of Microsoft's platform. Xbox hasn't received an RPG from MiHoYo with Genshin Impact sticking on PlayStation consoles alongside PC and mobile devices. Is Zenless Zone Zero any different?

Zenless Zone Zero has no Xbox release date.

Can You Check Out Zenless Zone Zero on Xbox Consoles?

As of the time of writing, Zenless Zone Zero is not playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S. There are also currently no plans for the game to release on Microsoft's systems, except for PC of course. This may be due to less of an audience for these types of games. Sales analyst William R. Aguilar on X claimed in 2023 that the multiplatform game Final Fantasy XV only sold 9% of its copies on Xbox One as opposed to 80% on PS4. RPGs from Eastern territories don't seem to perform as well on Xbox.

However, there have been discussions to bring Zenless Zone Zero to other systems. "At the beginning of the project, we had all come to an agreement that this game is 'more than a mobile game' and 'more than a PC game,' so we do hope that players on different platforms can get access to it and like this game," said ZZZ's producer Zhenyu Li to TechRaptor in September 2023. Keep in mind that Zenless Zone Zero hasn't arrived on PS4 or the Nintendo Switch yet, however. Those two could be a priority over the Xbox One and Xbox Series systems. However, in this industry, anything's possible. We're also still waiting for the Switch port for another MiHoYo game Genshin Impact that was announced years ago.

Devil May Cry 5 is worth diving into.

Games Like Zenless Zone Zero on Xbox

Thankfully, there are plenty of action games on Xbox to keep you entertained. The Devil May Cry series, in particular, is something you should check out. The fifth entry has stunning graphics, powered by the RE Engine. You can fulfill impactful combos and look at a stunning, yet post apocalyptic version of London. The music of Devil May Cry 5 also kicks ass. "There’s just something about cutting through so many deadly demons in such a fashionable manner that has me coming back for more," said our review. "It’s slick, it’s stylish, it’s sensational."

If you want something less devilish, Nier Automata might be a way to go. It has an in-depth story with likable characters and a thrilling combat system for many. It's also open world, unlike Zenless Zone Zero.