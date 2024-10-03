I still remember playing Dead Cells for the very first time back at PAX East in 2017 and being utterly amazed at the level of pure fun that was on display there. The fast-paced movement, swift combat, great level of challenge and emphasis on exploration immediately made me think "Holy cow, this is the next big thing in video games, or at least, should be." And indeed, Dead Cells thankfully ended up being a smash, and I still consider that short time with it alone as one of my most cherished moments at Hardcore Gamer. So when Motion Twin finally announced their next game, Windblown, I was excited...and a bit worried. Sure, it was another roguelike adventure, but would Windblown be a success as well or a failed attempt at trying to make lightning strike twice?

Wrath of the Pangolin

Well, now that we've finally had some hands-on time with the isometric top-down action of this game, we do have an early answer. To get things started, Windblown begins with you choosing one of a few different animal bodies to serve as your character (props for using less represented species such as axolotls and pangolins) and then you're immediately thrust into the first biome after picking up a sword, and you quickly get used to the basics: Attacks, dash/dodge, find trinkets that give massive boosts, etc. Simple stuff, but heavily effective, and it once again showcased how Motion Twin are able to nicely blend speed and combat. Upon my first death, I thought "Well, that felt pretty meaty already. That must have been like an hour's worth of gameplay, right?" I checked my clock and it had somehow only been fifteen minutes.

Right then and there, I knew my answer to the question posed in the opening paragraph: heck yes this has the makings of another success. Somehow, Motion Twin has mastered speed in their gameplay to a point where they can throw entire runs at you that genuinely feel like they cram as much as possible into each one. You can immediately see yourself getting sucked into Windblown for multiple hours on end, alone or with friends (though I chose to go solo for now). And the weird thing is that, at least on the surface, Windblown doesn't appear to do too much that's different in terms of gameplay, and it's likely that some folks will inevitably compare it to other games in the genre such as Hades. Yet on top of its gameplay, it's the subtleties that help make the game stand out.

As the main example, one of the things that stands out the most is Windblown's use of verticality. Like similar games in the same vein, you can dash between platforms, but Windblown allows you to dash to ledges and platforms that are higher and lower above you, and enemies can do the same. Now, that might not sound like much, but it honestly adds quite a bit in different ways. For one, it adds a lot of depth and detail to the world, making it feel like all the terrain is placed in a more natural, three-dimensional way that allows for a lot of different scenery, pathways and arenas, even if the gameplay is very much still 2D. Come to think of it, Dead Cells also used rasterized 3D models instead of pixel art from the ground up, meaning they're still finding unique ways to seamlessly blend 2D and 3D...