The Witcher 3 has a diverse and colorful cast of characters, ranging from hilarious dwarves and cunning spies to lovable mages and barons with traumatizing backstories. Even when the characters aren’t integral to the main story of the game, they have fully fleshed-out arcs that help make them feel human and hence, memorable to the player.

Almost every enjoyer of The Witcher 3 will remember these characters that are either some of Geralt’s oldest companions, have a unique personality, or have such a memorable arc that they stay in the fans' minds long after the credits of the game roll.

We do not include Geralt because, well, he's the main character. It goes without saying that he is the most memorable character.

10 Keira Metz

A Sorceress Who Is Still a Child at Heart

At first glance, Keira Metz may seem like a sorceress indulging in luxury and whimsy, but her seemingly silly demeanor hides a manipulative nature and a strong instinct for survival. As a former member of the Lodge of Sorceresses, Keira is living in exile when Geralt encounters her. She uses sharp wit and flirtatious banter to mask the pain of her fall from grace as she tries to navigate a world where mages are hunted and killed.

Her role in A Towerful of Mice and For the Advancement of Learning quests reveals her to be someone who will do anything to achieve her goals, even though she’s a bit impatient at getting what she wants. Whether players choose to help her find redemption by sending her to Kaer Morhen or ending her tragic story, either by fighting her or letting her send the letter to King Radovid, Keira is still a character that leaves a mark on Geralt, and by extension, the player.

9 Vernon Roche

Loyalty Above Everything

As the commander of the Blue Stripes, Vernon Roche brings a sense of gritty realism to The Witcher 3. Having first appeared in The Witcher 2, Roche’s steadfast loyalty to Temeria and disdain for political schemes are still his defining traits.

In The Witcher 3, he leads the Temerian guerrilla resistance against Nilfgaard as a commander who refuses to surrender his ideals, no matter the cost. Roche’s questline, particularly An Eye for an Eye, forces Geralt to confront the brutality of war, as Roche’s unwavering commitment to his cause can result in victories as well as losses, and in Eye for an Eye, this loss comes in the form of him potentially losing Ves, his second-in-command.

Something that always irked me was why Geralt called his horse “Roach,” when it sounded like the name of one of his closest allies and could be regarded as disrespectful to him. As it turns out, Vernon Roche is a CDPR original character, whereas Geralt has been calling his horse Roach even in the Witcher books.

8 Zoltan Chivay

A Dwarf with a Heart as Big as His Tankard

One of Geralt’s oldest friends who also appeared in the previous two Witcher games, Zoltan Chivay has been with Geralt through thick and thin. Known for his love of a good brawl, or even better, a drink, Zoltan often provides comic relief during some of the darker moments of The Witcher 3.

His involvement in quests like A Dangerous Game, where Geralt helps him retrieve a collection of Gwent cards, showcases his unique mix of resourcefulness and recklessness. But Zoltan isn’t just a source of humor; his loyalty and unwavering support to Geralt in times of need is like a beacon of light in this bleak world where no one can be trusted.

7 Sigismund Dijkstra

The Master of Schemes With Secrets to Spare

A visit to Novigrad wouldn’t be complete without encountering the sharp-witted and imposing figure of Dijkstra. Behind the facade of a simple bathhouse owner lies a former spymaster whose reach and intellect make him one of the most cunning characters Geralt meets. His involvement in A Deadly Plot and Reason of State reveals how deep his ambitions run — shaping the fate of Redania and the world beyond.

Dijkstra doesn’t just use words as weapons but ensures he’s always a step ahead in everything. Whether players take his side or oppose him in the Reason of State quest, it’s clear that Geralt and Dijkstra respect each other, even if they don’t really like each other as a person.

6 Vesemir

The Heart Of Kaer Morhen

Vesemir is a man whose wisdom and guidance have shaped generations of Witchers. Yes, he’s the mentor to the Witchers of Kaer Morhen, but he is also a father figure to them, as they have no family to call their own. His calming presence often balances the surrounding chaos, whether it’s during quiet moments at the fortress or in the heat of The Battle of Kaer Morhen.

But probably the main reason players will remember Vesemir is because of his sacrifice for Ciri, which left a void in the lives of everyone he cared for.

5 Dandelion

More Trouble Than He’s Worth, But You Couldn’t Ask For A Better Friend

There’s never a dull moment when Dandelion’s involved. As a bard with a knack for trouble, he seems to leap from one catastrophe to the next, dragging Geralt along for the ride. His Cabaret quest is a prime example, mixing heartfelt dreams with hilarious misadventures that only Dandelion could pull off.

Just like Zoltan, Dandelion is also one of Geralt’s oldest friends, and while Geralt doesn’t always appreciate his friendship, he does show up whenever Dandelion is in a pickle.

4 Phillip Strenger (The Bloody Baron)

A Broken Man with a Tale That Cuts Deep

The Bloody Baron’s story, despite being shown almost entirely through side quests, is one of The Witcher 3’s most powerful narratives. The Baron’s gruff exterior, drunken state, and violent past paint him as irredeemable at first glance, but as Geralt digs deeper, players realize there’s more to him than just his sins.

The Family Matters questline is unforgettable, taking players through the Baron’s troubled relationship with his wife and daughter. His desperation to make amends, combined with the painful consequences of his actions, makes him one of the most layered characters in the game.

3 Triss Merigold

A Mage With a Kind Heart

Despite having gone through hell and back, Triss has never lost her kindness or sense of duty, and that’s one of her most likable qualities, both to the player and Geralt. She’s a steadfast ally to the Witcher and a beloved friend to many, always putting others before herself, even when it means risking her own life.

As Geralt’s other love interest, players will be given a choice to pick either her or Yennefer as a partner. No matter who players pick, Triss is different from all the other mages, and as one of the most important allies of Geralt, it’s safe to say that no one will be forgetting Triss Merigold any time soon.

2 Yennefer of Vengerberg

Strong-Willed and Unyielding

Yennefer of Vengerberg is as complicated as she is captivating, and her relationship with Geralt, built over decades, is filled with passion, conflict, and deep love. She’s a fierce, brilliant, and unyielding sorceress, and it’s no wonder that Yennefer commands attention every time she’s on-screen, whether it’s in the game or in the Netflix adaptation.

Even though Yenn maintains a resilient and dominating exterior, during the Last Wish quest, she opens up to Geralt in one of the most sensitive and heart-touching moments in the entire game, leaving players to confront the elephant in the room: whether Geralt still loves her or not.

1 Ciri

The Lion Cub Of Cintra

Even though the entirety of the main game revolves around Geralt searching for Ciri, she is far from the typical damsel in distress. Players even play as Ciri during some moments of the game when it becomes painfully obvious that she is more than capable of shaping her own destiny, no matter the weight of the responsibility stowed upon her shoulders.

Still, as a father figure, Geralt has a major say in how Ciri turns out to be. If players make the wrong dialogue choices, they can leave Ciri undermining herself, which will get her killed down the road. This constant drive to find her, look after her, and then make sure she becomes a capable warrior on her own isn’t just for Geralt, but for the player too, and much of the reason why Ciri is as unforgettable a character as Geralt.