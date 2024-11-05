The vast world of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is loved by RPG players for many reasons. Its vast locations to explore, the variety of monsters you encounter, the numerous quests you can find, the likable characters you meet, and most of all, the weapons you get to play with.

Witchers always carry two when on the path. Silver for monsters. Steel for humans. No matter the encounter, a Witcher is always prepared. You could write an entire encyclopedia on the swords found in the third game alone. Although, a short list of the best will do just fine. So, before riding off to complete the epic final quest, check out the top swords worth adding to your collection.

Damage output for each sword depends on the player’s level when acquiring the weapon.

8 Hjalmar’s Steel Sword

Type Steel Sword Tier Relic Effects +15-200% Critical Hit Damage Bonus

+2-3% Bonus Experience from Humans and Nonhumans Rune Slots 1 How to Acquire Quest: King’s Gambit

The snowy region of Skellige is where this steel beauty can be acquired. However, it comes with a few catches. First off, you need to pursue the questline to determine the next ruler of the Skellige Isles in order to reach the King’s Gambit Quest. During the event, you have to speak with Hjalmar, and he’ll challenge you to win a fistfight for his prized sword. Even when you win his prize, here’s where the biggest catch comes in.

What makes Hjalmar’s Steel Sword worth the hassle is the high critical damage boost, but unfortunately, the percentage varies. Even being at a higher level won’t impact it—the whole thing is RNG. So, if you want to get the best out of this sword, and don’t mind save scumming, start reloading until you get the critical boost that satisfies you. No one said life in Skellige was easy after all.

7 Black Unicorn

Type Steel Sword Tier Relic Damage 360-440 Effects +10% Aard Sign Intensity

+10% Chance to Cause Bleeding Rune Slots 3 How to Acquire Crafting Diagram spawns in Velen and Skellige at Level 30

Some swords are earned, some are found, and some are made. Although another version of the Black Unicorn can be looted in the world, it’s nothing but a beaten twig compared to the crafted sword.

While the diagram’s location varies between Velen and Skellige, once it comes into your hands, do not lose it. Besides possessing a dark sheen, the sword’s damage output on humans will make you a force to be reckoned with. Add in the boost to your Aard Sign, the boost to Bleeding Effect, and the extra 3 slots for the runes of your choosing, the Black Unicorn makes a crafting item worth the cost and materials.

6 Iris

Type Steel Sword Tier Relic Damage 327-399 Effects Weapon charges with energy during combat. When its color changes to red, a strong attack will release this energy in an extra powerful strike, at the cost of part of the attacker's Vitality. Rune Slots 3 How to Acquire Quest: Whatsoever a Man Soweth...

Iris is one of the few weapons that comes with a unique but powerful ability. In the Hearts of Stone expansion, you’ll find yourself stuck doing deeds for Olgierd von Everec. During the events of the last quest, should you choose to save him, Olgierd will show gratitude by handing over his personal steel sword Iris, named after his wife.

What makes Iris such a great weapon is it’s powered by magic akin to the Aard Sign. As you enter combat, the more strikes you deal, the more energy it builds up. Once the sword is glowing, one strong slash will send your opponents flying, allowing you to finish them off with instant kills. True, the attack comes at the cost of health, but it’s worth it for the crowd control alone, especially if you’re playing with a Vitality Build.

5 Dahlia

Type Silver Sword Tier Relic Damage 441-539 Effects +150 Armor Piercing

+20% Igni Sign Intensity

+50% Critical Hit Damage Bonus

+10% Critical Hit Chance

+10% Chance to Poison Rune Slots 3 How to Acquire Quest: Bovine Blues

For this weapon, you need to head into the Blood and Wine expansion and take the contract in the Ardaiso Quarry, the area where a worker got crushed by a cow. After following the trail of bovine blood, you’ll be confronted with the source behind the bloody cow tipping, a Slyzard Matriarch. Once you’ve defeated the monster, you’ll not only earn a trophy for your trouble but find a silver sword to loot from its carcass: Dahlia

Like the Slyzard you’ve slain, this sword has some bite to it. The critical hit boosts and high damage output are good enough, but the addition of poison damage plus Igni intensity only adds to this flawless weapon. Plus, the hilarious side quest that comes with it makes acquiring this sword all the better.

4 Grandmaster Witcher Swords

Type Steel/Silver Sword(s) Tier Witcher Gear Damage Steel: 335-409 Silver: 472-576 Effects + Sign Intensity

+ Adrenaline Point Gain

+ Critical Hit Chance

+ Critical Hit Damage Bonus

+ Chance to Cause Bleeding

+ Chance to Dismember

+ Bonus Experience from Monsters

+ Bonus Experience from Humans and Nonhumans Rune Slots 3 How to Acquire Crafting Diagram found in Scavenger Hunt Quest(s)

This entry may be cheating, but despite a few minor differences in effects and attribute bonuses, each Grandmaster level Witcher steel/silver sword is nearly identical. However, don’t let that detract from the fact that Witcher Gear offers the best equipment in the game, and well worth the investment.

Whether it’s for the School of the Wolf, Cat, Griffin, Bear, Viper, or Manticore, upgrading your swords to Grandmaster will increase the damage you dish on humans and monsters, as well as boost Geralt’s various skills and abilities in combat. Whichever you plan to invest your coin into, better make sure it’s paired with the proper Witcher armor to make use of the bonus effects for having a complete set. It’s going to take time locating the right crafting diagrams, and a lot of materials to craft them, but the end result will be worth it.

3 Fen’aeth

Type Silver Sword Tier Relic Damage 504-616 Effects +26% Aard Sign Intensity

+85% Critical Hit Damage Bonus

+11% Critical Hit Chance

+15% Chance to Poison

+5% Bonus Experience from Monsters Rune Slots 3 How to Acquire Quest: Feet as Cold as Ice

Another day, another contract from Beauclair, the best city in Blood and Wine and all of Witcher 3. As the title alone should tell you, the quest Feet as Cold as Ice has you searching for a knight who seems to be doing everything in his power to postpone his wedding, even if it means fighting a deadly Spriggan called Grottore.

Regardless of how you handle the quest, once Grottore is defeated, you’ll find a lovely treasure from its corpse, the silver sword dubbed Fen’aeth. The stats on this blade are on par with Witcher Gear, and with a high damage output, you couldn’t ask for a better reward from the not-so-happy couple.

2 Toussaint Steel Sword

Type Steel Sword Tier Relic Damage 385-471 Effects +250 Armor Piercing

+75% Critical Hit Damage Bonus

+15% Critical Hit Chance

+15% Chance to Cause Burning

+15% Chance to Cause Bleeding Rune Slots 3 How to Acquire Crafting Diagram found in Quest: The Last Exploits of Selina's Gang

Time to take a trip into the cemeteries found in Blood and Wine, as acquiring the Toussaint Steel Sword requires completing the treasure hunt quest: The Last Exploits of Selina's Gang. This short side quest will lead you to a casket loaded with valuables, including some gold and a diagram for one of the best steel swords found in the game.

Though the weapon carries some grand effects, such as a critical boost and an increased chance to cause burning and bleeding, the main reason to own this sword is the damage it wreaks on armored opponents. Taking on dimwitted bandits is one thing, but if you want a chance against stronger foes that were smart enough to invest in extra protection, you’ll need something that can cut through those defenses.

Honorable Mentions: The Toussaint Knight Steel Sword and the Bloodsword are also worth owning if you can get a hold of them, and not lose them like the silly author of this list did.

1 Aerondight

Type Silver Sword Tier Relic Damage 414-506 (Before Upgrade) 423-517 (Fully Upgraded) Effects Each blow generates charges which increase sword damage by 10%. Charges are lost over time or when receiving damage. A fully-charged sword always deals critical hit damage. Killing a foe with a fully loaded sword will expend its charge to permanently increase the weapon's damage. Damage is increased by: 0 (to a maximum of 10 - increasing along with your character level). Rune Slots 0 How to Acquire Quest: There Can Be Only One

There’s a reason Aerondight is considered the end-game weapon. Unlike other gear that comes from looted foes or crafted by swordsmiths, Aerondight is a legendary weapon. Obtaining it can be a challenge, but a challenge that leads to the most powerful silver sword in the whole game.

To begin, you must complete the side quest, There Can Be Only One, which requires the player to prove they possess the virtues a true knight should aspire to: Valor, Honor, Compassion, Generosity, and Wisdom. Fortunately, there are many ways to achieve these virtues, and once completed, you’ll be given a sword that gets stronger the more you use it. Yes, unlike some weapons that stay at a fixed damage amount, Aerondight charges with power with each blow you inflict, and with every monster you slay, the higher its damage rises. Now get hunting, Witcher.

Fun Fact: This sword has appeared in all three main games, though Geralt loses it during the events of Witcher 2.