Key Takeaways There is no end to the mountain of hilarious mods available for The Witcher 3.

Link enthusiasts can now ride Roach dressed as Hyrule's legendary hero, enjoying both the scenery and monster-slaying madness.

You can also experience Geralt like never before in the "Immersive Assassin's Creed Unity Experience" mod, complete with floating teeth and eyes.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been captivating RPG fans for nearly a decade now, originally releasing in 2015. In that time, fans have not only seen countless official updates, DLCs, patches, and other content from developer CD Projekt Red, but a large and thriving modding community bringing new life to the game as well.

With the May 2024 release of the official Witcher 3 REDKit modding tool, CD Projekt Red has opened the floodgates for modders to get even more creative with their content. But, instead of looking at the more serious stuff, let's take a moment to enrich our lives with some extremely funny mods that PC players can download right now for The Witcher 3.

10 Hyrule Costume

Breath of the Wild Hunt

The debate for the best fantasy RPG on the market rages on to this day, so modder Marvelmaster has taken it upon themselves to bring a little bit of two leading fantasy franchises together. The Hyrule Costume mod adds a new set of armor to the game, allowing the character to transform into none other than Link from The Legend of Zelda series.

Riding on Roach through the lands of Skellige with this mod feels just like riding Epona around Hyrule (although, the graphics are definitely a bit more refined). Seeing Link dismembering monsters and bare-knuckle brawling enemies is a jarring, but hilarious, experience only found in this mod.

9 Elle Fanning as Various Characters

Somebody really likes Elle Fanning

We won't get too deep into the more "promiscuous" side of The Witcher 3's catalog of fan-made mods, but this one stood out because of its extremely specific premise. The "Elle Fanning as various characters" mod by bathsebah gives you the option to replace the faces of Ciri, Priscilla, or the Var Attre twins with that of Hollywood actress Elle Fanning... for some reason.

Props to bathsebah for this mod working surprisingly well given the lack of facial scanning (or contribution in any way) from Elle Fanning, but we can't help but laugh and wonder why it was made in the first place. Maybe there's some hope from fans that Netflix casts her in their live-action The Witcher series?

8 Immersive Assassin's Creed Unity Experience

Ubisoft isn't gonna like this joke

We almost forgot about the (somewhat) bygone era of broken Ubisoft games, but this mod brought us right back. The cheekily-named "Immersive Assasin's Creed Unity Experience" mod by ScoutBr0 emulates the infamous facial animation glitches from the 2014 Ubisoft game of the same name.

Geralt's face skin is pretty much entirely missing in this mod, setting the player up for a game full of gruesome battles, dramatic cutscenes, and serious dialogue to be hilariously ruined by the insane and terrifying floating teeth and eyes of our Witcher. The mod doesn't stop there though. Every human character in the game is subject to the same horrific and ridiculous modification.

7 Magic Frog Mount

Replace Roach with a giant amphibian

The title says it all: this mod adds a giant magic frog that you can ride around on. Nexus Mods user Feregorn has created the Magic Frog Next Gen mod to make the world of The Witcher 3 a bit more "magical", and we would say he's succeeded (in an admittedly goofy fashion).

Players can summon the Magic Frog by purchasing a flute from a vendor and blowing into it, making their new steed pop into existence with a puff of smoke. While it may sound (and definitely still is) ridiculous, the Magic Frog looks great in both textures and animation, and doesn't seem too out of place in this world of magic and spells.

6 Chicken Helmets

Protectors of the coop

The fantasy RPG genre does not take kindly to its village egg-layers being harmed, with franchises like the Elder Scrolls and The Legend of Zelda punishing players for picking a fight with local fowl. This mod takes that protective attitude another step forward, unleashing the Chicken Helmet into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3's chickens all seem to be pre-occupied and unaware when spotted by players, and modder miko has revealed why. Claiming to "reveal" the secrets of CD Projekt RED, this mod equips all chickens with a metallic mind-control helmet.

5 Magic Camel

He's a long way from the Sahara

Another hilarious mod from community member Feregorn is the Magic Camel Next Gen mod, which gives players the chance to ride a camel through the wilderness instead of Roach. The "Magic Camel" even comes with a beautiful hand-woven saddle, complete with a Witcher insignia on the side.

Similar to the Magic Frog mod, the camel can be summoned by purchasing a special flute from a vendor and blowing into it. And, in real-life camel fashion, the steed is just a little bit wobbly in its stride.

4 Hearts Of Card

Settle all scuffles with a game of Gwent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features an optional card game that is so good they spun it off into its own multiplayer deckbuilder: Gwent. The genius and hysterical Hearts of Card mod from DickDangerJustice replaces all instances of combat in the game with playable matches of Gwent.

Card-duels are to the death in this mod, leaving either you or nearby enemies completely devoid of health upon losing to their opponent. The idea of Yu-Gi-Oh and The Witcher coming together warms our hearts and makes us chuckle, as well as the idea of an Ice Troll sitting down for a game of cards.

3 Triss "Beautified"

She is... stunning

In a game already packed with a cast of beautiful female (and male) characters, this mod brings a new look for the lovely Triss Merigold. The Triss Beautified mod by user "Julia at OMegascopio" replaces Triss with the Uma character model, creating hilarious results.

Seeing Geralt flirt, kiss, and yes, "romance" this monstrosity is as wild as it is funny. Not to mention the fact that it brings an incredible array of visual glitches along with it due to Triss and Uma's variance in sizes.

2 Geralt Of Rivia's Pro Witcher 3

Who needs Skate 4 when you have a Witcher?

For nearly a decade, fans have been asking themselves: what if Geralt of Rivia could skate? That question has finally been answered in the Geralt of Rivia's Pro Witcher 3 mod by Eutirion, which gives Geralt the ability to endlessly slide across the ground at high speeds.

The mod also includes some extra abilities, like more predictable attacks for Geralt, faster swimming, and quicker turning animations. Now we have something to tide us over until the next skateboarding game hits shelves, whenever that may be.

1 Dad Bod Geralt

From Daddy to Pops

Geralt of Rivia is the gaming community's favorite dad, combining silver fox hair, rugged good looks, and familiar protection of his "daughter" Ciri. But what if he looked more like an actual dad? Look no further than the Dad Bod Geralt mod by HackerAxe.

Not only does Geralt sport his new gut and chubby cheeks in the game's steamy bath and bedroom scenes, but the mod also brings his new shape into a select number of compatible armor and clothing that he wears in the game. This project takes the cake for our favorite humorous mod, combining inside humor for Witcher fans, high quality mod implementation, and extensive accessibility.