With over 50 million copies sold according to Forbes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains one of the most popular titles in gaming history. While it has its flaws, the game gets many things right - from its engaging, fast-paced combat akin to Black Myth: Wukong to its rich, massive open world to the many branching choice-based sub-quests spread out across its map.

Unsurprisingly, the game’s developers snuck in quite a few Easter eggs and other secrets within this vast universe. Most of them are easy to spot and merely passing references to other popular works of fiction, though some are elaborate and require you to really go out and find them.

7 What Happened To Tyrion Lannister?

A Foreboding Game Of Thrones Reference

This one may not mean anything to you if you’ve never watched Game of Thrones, though it’s still a neatly-hidden nod to one of the most popular TV shows of our times. If you make your way to the island called Kaer Almuhlt in Skellige, you'll find a cell with walls on three sides, with a mysterious dead body of a dwarf on the floor.

GoT fans would immediately recognize this as the sky cell where Tyrion Lannister was imprisoned to await his trial in the Vale, although this has never been officially confirmed by CD Projekt Red. While he was eventually freed in the show, his Witcher counterpart clearly wasn’t so lucky.

6 The Legend Of The Flying Redanian

Throwback To A Real-Life Ghost Ship

Like every other major region in the game, the Skellige archipelago is full of hidden secrets that many players have never discovered. The ghost ship called the Flying Redanian is one of them, and it can be found in the waters surrounding the small islands between An Skellig and Hindarsfjall around 12:30 am. If you do everything right, you'll come across a large, translucent ship that will sink back into the ocean if you try to come close to it.

While it’s never explicitly confirmed, the Easter egg is clearly a reference to the real-life legend of the Flying Dutchman, a ghost ship that can never make port due to a curse. The story has been referenced numerous times over the years, like in Richard Wagner’s 1843 opera, Der fliegende Holländer, or more recently in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

5 The Most Dangerous Monster In The Game

An Invincible Rabbit That Can't Be Killed

The Truth Is In The Stars is a minor side quest that can be triggered by speaking to an old man in the village of Benek in Velen. He offers to share one of his visions with Geralt, but only if he can retrieve dragonroot from a nearby hidden cave. If you follow the trail and reach the cave, you'll be greeted by a peculiar site at its entrance - a rabbit called Snow Hare surrounded by patches of blood, bones scattered around the place, and a neatly-arranged pile of human skulls.

It’s unlike all the other rabbits found in the game, in the way that you can’t kill it with any weapon. This is clearly a reference to the murderous rabbit guarding the cave of Caerbannog in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. In the movie, it's a dangerous monster that kills many knights trying to enter the cave, and the only weapon that can destroy it is the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch.

4 The Hidden Dark Souls Reference

Plus One Of The Best Swords In The Game

Like many other games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has its own reference to the Dark Souls franchise. To find it, you'll have to finish the main quest called Beyond Hill and Dale in the Blood and Wine expansion.

After you defeat the Cloud Giant, head towards the bridge going to the castle, where you'll encounter a will o' the wisp. It will take you to a hidden cave below the left side of the bridge, where you can find a sword stuck inside a pile of wood. You can light it on fire, just like the checkpoint bonfires found in all Dark Souls games. You can even take the sword, as it happens to be a retrievable, level-46 silver sword called Gesheft, with base damage of up to 627 and three rune slots.

3 A Hidden Photograph On Top Of A Mountain

A Well-Deserved Tribute To The CD Projekt Team

While the game is available on almost all the major platforms out there, this Easter egg can only be found on PC, as it’s only accessible through mods. As per GamesRadar, it was discovered by a Youtuber named pippo311lp - now giuseppepapaluca7974. They used the Debug Console Enabler mod to teleport Geralt to the top of the largest mountain in Toussaint, Mount Gorgon, where they found a blank white canvas sitting between two white pillars.

When they used Geralt’s witcher senses, the canvas revealed itself to be a real-life photograph of the entire CD Projekt Red team, paying a much-deserved homage to the real people that worked on the game. Since then, other PC players have found many different ways to reach the same place.

2 The Weeping Angels Of Velen

Remembering The Creepy Alien Killers From The Doctor Who Universe

For this one, you’d have to first complete the quest called The Merry Widow, which takes place in a cemetery near Lindenvale in Velen. If you go back to the same location after the quest, you'll find two angel statues next to the door of the small church. They stay in place as long as you remain outside, though if you go into the church and come back out, you’ll notice them following you as soon as you turn your back towards them, with their faces always turned towards Geralt.

Fans of Doctor Who will know them as the terrifying Weeping Angels from the show - an ancient, alien race of creatures that can freeze themselves in place when someone looks at them. Thankfully, that doesn’t happen to Geralt, though they’re still creepy enough to try and avoid visiting this location in the dark.

1 The Bovine Defense Forc

A Clever Anti-Exploit Mechanism That Still Works

Exploiting some feature of a game to accumulate vast amounts of in-game currency is a strategy as old as gaming itself. That’s exactly what happened when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was first released, when some players figured out that they could kill all the cows in the White Orchard area, meditate for some time for the cows to respawn, kill them again, and collect their hides to sell for a handsome amount of crowns at the merchant.

Most devs would fix this by putting a limit on the hides that can be farmed or something, though the Witcher 3 devs came up with a better, cheekier idea. It was released with Patch 1.05 and has been included in every version since then. Now, if Geralt kills six or more cows, a massively-overpowered level-21 chort respawns nearby and attacks him. As White Orchard is the first explorable region of the game, most players don’t have the weapons or skills to defeat it.