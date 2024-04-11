Key Takeaways The Cholera Clinic's jumping puzzle requires keen observation of the number of corpses encountered, reflecting the Night Mother's will.

The puzzle's solution lies in interpreting the cryptic clues and making choices based on the numbers of corpses, testing loyalty and discernment.

By following the Night Mother's enigmatic message through the jumps, adventurers navigate a path that honors her cryptic summons.

Embarking on the Night Mother quest feels like stepping into a dark, enigmatic world where only the cunning thrive. If you're ready to delve into this cryptic adventure, let's dissect the puzzle that awaits in the chilling corridors of the Cholera Clinic. This guide aims to make the murky waters a tad clearer, especially regarding the perplexing jumping puzzle that has many adventurers scratching their heads.

The Jumping Puzzle of the Cholera Clinic

Ah, the jumping puzzle - a mind-bending challenge that's not just about leaping from one point to another but understanding the cryptic clues left behind by those who tread these paths before. The key here is observation. Pay close attention to the number of corpses you encounter with each jump, a grim reminder of the fate that befalls the unwary.

As you leap through the decrepit halls of the Cholera Clinic, keep a keen eye on the "Disciple's Path clue" located within the Examination Room. This cryptic piece of parchment is crucial for navigating the latter half of the puzzle, where your choices must reflect a deeper understanding of the Night Mother's will.

The Jumping Puzzle Solution

The cryptic nature of this puzzle lies in the randomness of the number of corpses you'll encounter, adding a layer of unpredictability to your journey.

Here's how to navigate through:

The Night Mother's Broad Call: Initially, you're faced with a choice between two paths, each with a different number of corpses. The Night Mother's message is not for the faint-hearted; she speaks to many, but only the daring heed her call. In this first decision, gravitate towards the path with the larger number of corpses, as it symbolizes the multitude that hears her whisper in the dark. A Test of Loyalty: As you proceed, the numbers change, and so should your strategy. The Night Mother values the few who truly follow her path. Now, choose the path with the smaller number of corpses, representing the select few who dare to walk closer to her enigmatic essence. Rejecting the Neglectful: The third leap is a test of discernment. Reflect on your previous choice and shun the path with the larger number of corpses from your second jump. This symbolizes your disdain for those who ignored the Night Mother's cryptic summons. Embracing the Forgotten: Finally, the last jump requires you to remember your initial decision and pursue the path with the fewer corpses from the first choice. This represents the Night Mother's enigmatic way of valuing those overlooked by many.

Example

To paint a clearer picture, let's consider a hypothetical scenario:

For the first jump, you're faced with a chilling choice: 3 corpses on the left and 5 on the right. Heeding the Night Mother's broad call, you choose the right path, where more souls have gathered.

The second jump presents a stark contrast: 2 on the left and a daunting 7 on the right. Remembering the Night Mother's preference for the devoted few, you choose the left path.

The third decision is a reflection of rejection. With 6 on the left and 7 on the right, you stick to the left, avoiding the previously larger number.

Finally, you're reminded of your initial choice. With 4 on the left and 3 on the right, you leap towards the right, honoring those the Night Mother initially whispered to but were not the majority.

You will alternate between the paths with more or less bodies. To clear the puzzle, you will go the path with more bodies, then less, then more, then less.