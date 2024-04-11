Quick Links Seance Puzzle Solution

Key Takeaways Embrace curse or don Perception Ring to alter perception for the Seance puzzle.

Listen for ghostly whispers and note down crucial numbers for the puzzle.

Translate numbers into piano notes and play the melody following the spectral cues.

Welcome to one of the most intriguing challenges you'll encounter in your adventures: the Seance puzzle. This enigmatic task intertwines the mystical with musicality, demanding both a keen ear and a discerning eye. Whether you're cursed by fate or equipped with the enigmatic Perception Ring, this guide will navigate you through the eerie notes of this puzzle.

Seance Puzzle Solution

Step 1: Embrace the Curse or Don the Ring

The first step in this arcane concerto is to alter your perception, enabling you to interact with the ethereal. You have two paths to achieve this heightened sense:

Become Cursed : While this might sound daunting, embracing a curse for this task allows you to perceive the supernatural elements crucial for solving the puzzle.

: While this might sound daunting, embracing a curse for this task allows you to perceive the supernatural elements crucial for solving the puzzle. Wear a Perception Ring: For those less keen on curses, the Perception Ring offers a safer, albeit equally effective, alternative to attune your senses to the spectral realm.

Step 2: The Wax Cylinder's Whisper

With your perception altered, seek out the wax cylinder player within the designated room and prepare to engage with the echoes of the past. As you play the recording, a spectral performance unfolds:

Listen for the Ghostly Gathering : Pay attention to the moments when a ghost materializes at the center of the table. These apparitions are not just for show; they signal the utterance of significant numbers within the recording.

: Pay attention to the moments when a ghost materializes at the center of the table. These apparitions are not just for show; they signal the utterance of significant numbers within the recording. Note the Numbers: Arm yourself with a pen and paper, for these numbers are the key to the puzzle. Three numbers will be revealed through this spectral display, each marking a crucial part of the melody you must soon play.

Step 3: The Phantom Piano Performance

Armed with the numbers whispered by the ghosts, approach the piano. Each key on this instrument corresponds to a number, beginning with 1 for the first key, 2 for the second, and so forth: