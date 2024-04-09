Key Takeaways Use camera to capture hidden symbols in cursed mirrors for puzzle solution.

Decipher shapes and dots from the mirrors to decode the numerical puzzle.

Input the digits in the correct order to unlock the gold puzzle chest and claim your reward.

Hello, Gamers!

In the labyrinthine passages of Withering Rooms Chapter 2, players are beckoned to peer beyond the ordinary and capture the unseen. The last puzzle of this chapter harnesses the enigmatic allure of cursed mirrors, demanding both a keen eye and a creative use of tools at your disposal. This guide will lead you through the steps to decode the cryptic symbols hidden within these mirrors, unlocking the secrets they guard.

Related Withering Rooms: How to Solve the Observatory Puzzle This guide will walk you through the steps to solve this puzzle and reveal the method to escape the Observatory.

Try Using Your Camera

As you navigate the dimly lit corridors adorned with cursed mirrors, the solution to this enigma lies in your camera's transformative perspective. A seemingly ordinary device in your inventory becomes the key to transcending the visible realm.

Gatehouse Puzzle Solution

To unravel the mystery of the cursed mirrors, follow these insightful steps:

Use the Camera: Amidst the spectral silence, ready your camera. This device is more than a tool for capturing memories; it's your gateway to unveiling the hidden. Reveal the Symbols: Approach each cursed mirror with caution and curiosity. Use your camera to take a picture of the reflection. As the flash pierces the darkness, strange symbols, invisible to the naked eye, will emerge in the captured image. Deciphering the Shapes: Each symbol within the mirrors carries a coded message, depicted through geometric shapes. The key to decoding this lies in the number of sides each shape possesses. This count translates directly to a digit, a piece of the numerical puzzle you must solve. Understanding the Dots: The shapes are accompanied by subtle yet significant dots. These dots are not mere embellishments; they guide you to the order of the digits. The number of dots indicates the position of each digit within the combination—first, second, or third. The Gold Puzzle Chest: With the symbols deciphered and their meanings comprehended, turn your attention to the gold puzzle chest. Here, you will input the digits gleaned from the cursed mirrors, their order meticulously informed by the dots accompanying each shape. Claim Your Reward: The chest springs open as the correct combination clicks into place, rewarding your perceptiveness and ingenuity. The prize within marks not only the culmination of this puzzle but also the mastery over the unseen forces that pervade the chapter.

Standing as the chapter's final challenge, this puzzle encapsulates the essence of Withering Rooms Chapter 2—observation, interpretation, and the courage to delve into the unknown. Your camera, an extension of your vision, reminds you that sometimes, the key to unraveling mysteries lies in looking at the world through a different lens.

As you move forward, carry with you the lessons learned from the cursed mirrors, for in the Withering Rooms, the answers often lie just beyond the veil of the visible.