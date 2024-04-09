Key Takeaways Utilize the grid hint to decipher "star counts" for the Observatory Puzzle solution.

Chapter 2 introduces players to the Observatory, a room filled with celestial wonder and mind-bending puzzles in the enigmatic realm of Withering Rooms. One of the key challenges here is the Observatory Puzzle, a task that blends astronomy with a touch of ancient numerology. This guide will walk you through the steps to solve this puzzle and reveal the method to escape the Observatory, opening new pathways in your eerie adventure.

The Telescope and The Star Count

Upon entering the Observatory, your attention will be drawn to two main objects: the telescope and a curious hint featuring a grid. The grid hint, cryptically referring to "star counts," serves as your celestial map to unlocking the mystery.

Observatory Puzzle Solution

The solution to this puzzle is cleverly randomized in every game, adding a unique twist to each player's experience. Here's how to navigate this challenge:

Deciphering the Grid: The grid hint you find is numbered from 1 to 10, starting in the bottom left corner. Each square is significant and corresponds to a position for the telescope. Aligning the Telescope: Adjust the telescope's position to align with the grid spot marked by the Roman numeral I (1). Peer through the lens and count the visible stars. The number of stars you count here forms the first digit of the combination you need. Repeat for Roman Numerals II and III: Continue the process for the positions marked with Roman numerals II (2) and III (3). Each count provides you with the subsequent digits for the combination. The Gold Chest: Once you have all three numbers, approach the gold chest in the room and enter the star counts as the combination. Note: If certain stars appear partially obscured, consider both possibilities in your count—either including or excluding them—to find the correct combination.

How to Escape the Observatory

The solution to escaping this confined celestial space lies within an unassuming mirror found within the room. Here's the step to transition from the Observatory to your next destination:

Becoming Extremely Cursed:

To activate the mirror's portal, you must first become "extremely cursed." This condition can be achieved through various means within the game, but one straightforward method is to solve the Observatory Puzzle, which rewards you with Robert's Ring, a key item for inducing the cursed state.

Once cursed, approach the mirror, and the previously dormant glass will shimmer to life, revealing a portal. Stepping through this mirror transports you beyond the Observatory, further into the mysteries of Withering Rooms.

This guide should equip you with the knowledge to navigate the Observatory's challenges successfully. Remember, the game thrives on its unpredictability and atmospheric tension, so stay vigilant and immerse yourself in the experience. Good luck!