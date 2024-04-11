Key Takeaways The puzzle has three peepholes showing different moon phases, crucial for solving the combination.

Lunar phases determine the order of letters in the combination: new moon first, full moon last.

The first letter of each moon's name seen through the peepholes is needed to solve the puzzle.

This guide will lead you through the steps to unravel the enigmatic Second Floor Secret Passage Puzzle, a thought-provoking challenge that intertwines the principles of astronomy with cryptology. The puzzle requires you to decode a combination based on the lunar phases visible through three distinct peepholes. Each moon's phase is integral to determining the sequence of the combination. In contrast, the initial letter of each moon's name, as seen through the peepholes, is essential to constructing the solution.

Puzzle Components Overview

Peepholes: The puzzle features three peepholes, each offering a glimpse of a different moon. These observations are critical for deducing the combination. Moon Phases: The phase of the moon observed through each peephole, from new to full moon, is key to figuring out the order of the letters in the combination. Moon Names: As you peer through each peephole, a name associated with the moon is revealed. The combination code includes the first letter of this name.

Second Floor Secret Passage Puzzle Solution